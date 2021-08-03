Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

By failing to oversee the former Conestoga View, Lancaster County officials let down this county's elderly poor [editorial]

By THE LNP
Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lancaster County sold the county nursing home to a private company, Montgomery County-based Complete Healthcare Resources, in 2005, a contract included in the sale of the property stated that the owners of the home were to provide quarterly reports, meet with county commissioners and maintain a baseline level of care in perpetuity, LNP | LancasterOnline’s Tom Lisi reported in late July. But Lisi’s inspection of public records indicates that “county officials ultimately deserted those contractual obligations by failing to enforce them.” The 446-bed home, formerly Conestoga View, is now known as Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Complete Healthcare Resources sold the facility last spring to New Jersey-based Imperial Healthcare Group, which has a troubling track record.

