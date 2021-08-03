These Sprinters in Their 80s and 90s Prove It’s Never Too Late to Be a Champion
Three decades ago, Florence “Flo” Filion Meiler was approached by her friend, Barbara Jordan, the head of track and field for the Vermont Senior Games, with a big request. “She says, ‘We are desperate for track people. I want you to try the long jump.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, Barb. I’ve never done track before,’” recalls Meiler, who was an accomplished tennis player and water skier. Jordan responded in turn: “I think you would be good at it.”www.womensrunning.com
