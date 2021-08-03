Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pennsylvania Swing District Expresses Concern About Inflation

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 3 days ago

As the U.S. economy continues to recover from the pandemic, prices have been creeping up on everything from groceries to used cars to airline tickets. Here's President Biden speaking to this very point a couple of weeks ago. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We see some price increases....

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Job Market#Americans#Npr White House#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
BusinessNewsweek

Fact Check: Is Federal Spending Driving Inflation?

Inflation has risen sharply in the U.S. as the economy rapidly grows—albeit more slowly than anticipated by analysts—unemployment falls, and the threat from the pandemic eases amid widespread vaccination of the population. The Claim. Republicans are pinning the current period of high inflation on federal spending under President Joe Biden...
EconomyInternational Business Times

US Job Gains Pick Up Speed In July As Economy Reopens

The recovering US economy scored a big jobs gain in July, which President Joe Biden said Friday was further evidence his policies have been successful. "What is indisputable now is this: the Biden plan is working. The Biden plan produced results and the Biden plan is moving the country forward," he said at the White House after government data showed 943,000 new jobs added last month.
EconomyLogan Daily News

Biden created a labor crisis to increase wages

"All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty." (The Center Square) – At the beginning of the pandemic, shopping for groceries and basic household items was like going to a Black Friday sale at Best Buy. Customers arrived in the wee hours of the morn to get that coveted roll of toilet tissue or bottle of bleach. It was wall-to-wall pandemonium as sparsely stocked shelves emptied within hours.
Congress & CourtsDaily Review & Sunday Review

Keller concerned about spending, visiting district soon in tele-town hall

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) held his 10th telephone town hall on Monday where he spoke about visiting his congressional district soon and issues that included federal spending, jobs, vaccinations and critical race theory. He is concerned about accountability in federal spending because President Biden’s budget proposal has spending that...
BusinessFox News

83% of voters extremely concerned about inflation

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

U.S. economy adds 943,000 jobs in July amid recovery in labor market

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July as hiring surged and employers raised wages to lure workers. It marked the second straight month of impressive growth as the country's recovery sped up amid widespread availability of vaccines. But the renewed strength of the coronavirus in late July and early...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Fed chief holds firm amid inflation concerns

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the U.S. economy still has “some ground to cover” in the labor market before the central bank could begin easing off stimulus despite rising inflation. During a Wednesday press conference, Powell said the U.S. had moved closer to the “substantial further progress”...
BusinessFiveThirtyEight

Are Americans’ Concerns Over Inflation Inflated?

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 5.4 percent between June 2020 and June 2021, exceeding the 2 percent target rate of inflation set by the Federal Reserve. It is the largest 12-month increase since August 2008, and according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, inflation is now Americans’ leading economic concern. Many economists, including Fed chair Jerome Powell, say that the increase in prices is only temporary as the country comes out of a pandemic-induced recession. Republicans have argued that high inflation is a result of Democrats’ stimulus packages. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, George Washington University economics professor Tara Sinclair joins to explain what is going on with the economy and what could happen as a result of a spike in prices.
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Upcoming Payments List

Stimulus Check provided a great source of relief for the common people of the US. The government tried to cover the expenses. This was done to provide relief to the common people. The payments also seemed to have stabilized the economy to a certain extent. However, after the third Stimulus Check was sent out, the IRS stated that there will be no more checks. This left the people very much worried. All of them petitioned for further fundings from the government. Below is detailed information about the upcoming monetary assistance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy