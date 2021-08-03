Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Duke punter Porter Wilson named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

By Adam Rowe
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke Sports Information – Redshirt sophomore punter Porter Wilson has been named to the Ray Guy Award watch list, awarded to the top collegiate punter each year. Wilson was a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2020. A native of Fairlawn, Ohio, Wilson concluded the 2020 season earning Second...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#Duke Sports Information#Second Team Freshman#The Devils Den#Free Newsletter#Acc Co Specialist#Florida State#Vip#Nfcaa#Ncfaa Org#Ncfaa#Twitter#Ncfaa Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

3 Big 12 Schools Reportedly Reached Out To Pac-12

The Big 12, as we currently know it, is on the verge of obliteration. Texas and Oklahoma are reportedly on their way to the SEC, leaving eight members of the conference in the dust. Is there a hero to save the day? Insert the Pac-12. According to TCU insider Jeremy...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Posted by
FanSided

Clemson QB’s football career could be over before it even started

It looks like the Clemson Tigers will be losing quarterback Bubba Chandler to baseball after he was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Bubba Chandler signed with the Clemson Tigers, but he may not be playing football for much longer. In addition...
Posted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
USA Today

CBS Sports predicts where the rest of the Big 12 teams will land

It is pretty well documented that Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 and taking their talents to the SEC. The two teams informed the Big 12 that they would not be renewing their grant of rights, and at the latest will find themselves in their desired conference by 2025, that is if they do not fork over the $70 million to the Big 12 which would allow them to join another conference as soon as 2022.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Veteran NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly landed a new job – out of the league. According to a report from NFL Network, the former top NFL Draft pick has accepted an analyst job with ESPN. Griffin, 31, was reportedly being pursued by multiple networks. The New York Post...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
Texas StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Steve Spurrier Gets Brutally Honest About Texas In The SEC: “They Can’t Win The Big-12 Anyway”

Texas and Oklahoma flipped the college football world upside down last week when the news came out that they planned to leave the Big-12, and join the SEC. Many people were scratching their heads at the decision, as Oklahoma typically gets pummeled by SEC schools in the College Football Playoff, and Texas hasn’t even been really relevant in the Big-12 in the past decade.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
Columbia, MOnodawaybroadcasting.com

Blaze Alldredge Named To Butkus Award Watch List

Graduate transfer is a two-time C-USA selection. Columbia, Mo. – Mizzou graduate linebacker Blaze Alldredge earned a spot on the Butkus Award Watch List, presented annually to the nation’s top college football linebacker, it was announced on Monday. The 2021 watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro...
College Sportscrimsonquarry.com

Hendershot named to Mackey Award watch list

For the second straight year, Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot enters the season on a list of the top players at his position. On Friday, Hendershot received placement on the John Mackey Award Watch list, one of 56 tight ends in the country to be included on the honor roll.
College Sportscbs19news

Oluwatimi, Woods named to preseason award watch lists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- As watch list season continues, Virginia's Olu Oluwatimi and Jelani Woods both saw their names among the preseason honorees. For the second straight season Oluwatimi was featured on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, given to the nation's premier center in college football. Woods was selected to the John Mackey Award Watch List, awarded to the top tight end every season.
NFL247Sports

Malcolm Rodriguez named to Butkus Award Watch List

Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez was named to the 2021 Butkus Award Watch List Monday by the Butkus Foundation. The award is presented annually to the best linebacker in football. The Butkus Award was formed in 1985 and honors linebackers at all three levels of the game. Each watch list...

Comments / 0

Community Policy