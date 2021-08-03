Big-name acts are returning to The Sharon

National Broadway tours, comedians, concerts, orchestras both local and international, magic shows, modern and classical dance and more wow audiences in a normal season at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. And after a long, pandemic-caused wait, the return to a regular lineup is in sight. The venue will host big names in entertainment including The Duke Ellington Orchestra, Lee Rocker, Jeff Allen, Paula Poundstone, Kathleen Madigan, Jackie Evancho, Jeanne Robertson, David Foster, Cirque Musica, Judy Collins, Jay Leno, Vienna Boys’ Choir, Paul Anka, Engelbert Humperdinck, Chris Botti, Terry Fator and more from fall 2021 to spring 2022.