Art, Theory and Music with Willis Stork

FLINT, Michigan --Twenty minutes have passed since I exited the recording booth and took my seat in the studio of producer, business owner, DJ, and Beecher native RudeBoi. His studio, built in his basement, with chairs, a table, a desk full of recording equipment, and a wall autographed by Flint’s past, present, and future stars, provides a space for vulnerability and authenticity. It’s a little after eleven at night, hours since our interview ended, as the mixture of my voice and his genius engineering pierce our ears. He rocks to the beat, humming the melody, pressing buttons, and clicking keys with ease and grace.
