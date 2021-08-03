Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Art, Theory and Music with Willis Stork

btrtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Kimberly spoke with Pasadena-based painter Willis Stork. Throughout the conversation they talk about Willis’ interest in materiality, music and art theory and the purpose and function of the artist in today’s world.

www.btrtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Painter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
MusicSun-Journal

Artists, poetry and live music featured in Art Walk L/A

MAINE NEWS, NO MATTER WHERE YOU ARE. See other subscriber benefits here. | Already a subscriber? Log in here. Offer available for new subscribers only. This is an introductory offer available for a limited time. Price is before tax. Upon the expiration of this period, you will be charged the standard rate seven days in advance of expiration. Offer subject to change without notice. No refunds.
Sulphur, LAKPLC TV

Chaos Theory Art Show launches at Henning Cultural Center

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - If you’re into chaos and art, then the Henning Cultural Center’s new exhibit may be for you. The Chaos Theory Art Show brings you back to the ’90s with its twist on pop culture, bold colors, memorable tv shows and more. Assistant Director Kat Godsey said...
Entertainmentwpkn.org

Music, Culture, Arts and Entertainment 8-2-2021

Today we remember the great civil rights leader Bob Moses. He died July 24 at the age of 86. Back in 2010, we interviewed him about his Algebra Project to bring math education to low-income students and students of color. His book is Quality Education As A Constitutional Right. We...
New Ulm, MNThe Free Press

Morgan Creek Vineyard blends art, music and food at Artist Convivia

NEW ULM — On the grounds of Morgan Creek Vineyards near New Ulm, a massive 300-year-old oak tree dominates the landscape. It’s an idyllic countryside view, with an old red barn in the background. It’s also the setting for a series of live concerts this summer by rotating local bands...
Northfield, MNmprnews.org

Art Hounds sing praises of musical options live and via QR code

Northfield, Minn., has a poet laureate, Rob Hardy, who recommends an interactive musical experience: The Musical Portraits of Northfield. Landmarks throughout town are posted with QR codes that, when scanned with your smartphone, play songs by Louis and Dan and the Invisible Band. Hardy compares their upbeat sound and kid-friendly lyrics to the band They Might Be Giants.
Visual Artsfcv.org

Two Musical Walks Through Art Galleries With the LA Phil

Times are changing in concert life at the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s venerable and venerated summer hangout, the Hollywood Bowl. Look at the schedule for summer 2021 and behold the vastly increased participation of female composers, conductors, and soloists; Black composers, conductors, and soloists; and Latinx composers, conductors, and soloists. This cannot be an accident of timing and scheduling — not from an orchestra that has a recurring Power to the People! festival and a Pan-American Initiative finally underway.
New York City, NYmanhattanwithatwist.com

Eye Contact: An Art Exhibit Featuring Music Legends

Not many people can say they saw Grace Jones, Jay-Z, and Rihanna in one room…but I sure did. Okay, so I didn’t actually see these artists live and in person, but I did have the amazing opportunity to see powerful photographs of these artists shot by some of the most formidable music photographers in the industry.
Flint, MIflintside.com

The art of producing music, talent, and authenticity with OohDatsRudeBoi

FLINT, Michigan --Twenty minutes have passed since I exited the recording booth and took my seat in the studio of producer, business owner, DJ, and Beecher native RudeBoi. His studio, built in his basement, with chairs, a table, a desk full of recording equipment, and a wall autographed by Flint’s past, present, and future stars, provides a space for vulnerability and authenticity. It’s a little after eleven at night, hours since our interview ended, as the mixture of my voice and his genius engineering pierce our ears. He rocks to the beat, humming the melody, pressing buttons, and clicking keys with ease and grace.
Wellfleet, MAWCVB

At The Frying Pan Gallery, connect to nature through local art and live music

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Wellfleet, art and community meet atThe Frying Pan Gallery where you’ll find co-owner Steve Swain’s hand crafted sculpture as well as local art, jewelry, furniture, and more. Currently on display is work by local photographer/activist Shareen Davis whose latest photography (and cooking) can be found on her Instagram #fishchickphotog.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

ArtMarket Features Music, Art And Authors

The Falmouth ArtMarket will feature singer/guitarist Kathleen Healy and authors Ann Grosz and Margaret Moncy on Thursday, August 12. The ArtMarket takes place at Bigelow Marine Park, 180 Scranton Avenue, every Thursday from 11 AM to 5 PM through August 26. Singer/songwriter Kathleen Healy draws from her experience of living...
Portland, ORorartswatch.org

Art & Music: Aki Onda’s Collection of Collections

A Letter from Souls of the Dead points quietly in multiple directions at once. This exhibit by Aki Onda (they/them), an artist and composer currently based in Japan, opened at the Portland Institute for Contemporary Art on July 10 to an eager public. Masked attendees filled its warehouse to watch Onda and several local artists perform with the exhibit’s signature decorative hand bells—an offering that Onda described as “a small ritual for activating the works and pouring energy into the space.”
Grand Rapids, MIlanthorn.com

GRAM on the Green returns, showcases diversity of arts and music in GR community

In partnership with WYCE 88.1 FM, the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM) has resurrected their annual free summer concert series, “GRAM on the Green” for the twelfth year. On these evenings from 4-9 p.m. admission to the museum is free and guests are welcome to spend their night on GRAM’s outdoor terrace enjoying the live music, food trucks, art-making activities, and a cash bar.
MusicVice

Lauren Tsai's playlist of music to make art to

A little over a month ago, having wrapped promo for her latest Netflix show Moxie, artist and actor Lauren Tsai left Los Angeles. “Since then, home’s been nowhere,” she tells us, “but it feels really good.” She’s been staying in Massachusetts, where she lived as a young child before moving to Hawaii. It’s a place where she “loves how things look”. Taking some downtime to reset before travelling for an upcoming acting job, 23-year-old Lauren has been spending her days drawing and listening to music.
Musicvineyardgazette.com

Music and Meaning Lead Willy Mason Wherever the Road Takes Him

Singer/songwriter Willy Mason spent New Year’s Eve 2019 at Signal Corps Recording in Brooklyn. At 11:30 p.m., he, producer Noel Heroux, and sound engineer Rachel Alina completed mixing the songs that would become Mason’s new album, Already Dead. It was a good way to end one decade and usher in a new one.
Oak Park, ILThird Coast Review

Review: Exploring the Relationship Between Art and Music at the Oak Park Art League

A common element that visual art and music share is their power to evoke an emotional response. Artists and musicians create works that not only unlock emotions, but also alter one’s mood, trigger memories, and act as a source of comfort and inspiration. Visual art and music have numerous parallels because they share elements such as harmony, balance, rhythm, and repetition.
Athens, GARed and Black

WEEK IN PHOTOS: art exhibits, live music and more

The week of July 18-25 in Athens, Georgia, saw art exhibits ending in July, Country Music Songwriters in the Round, how to bleach photo prints, a save The Varsity trees rally, opening night of Art Rosenbaum's exhibit and the Wild Rumpus Gala Fundraiser Banquet. Here are some of our favorite photos of the week.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Enjoy wine, art, dance and music at The Together Fundraiser Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Live: Festival for The Arts for an evening with wine, art, dance, and music from Musicians of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Enbeatrio! Lubbock Live invites you to a special fundraiser for Lubbock Live Festival For the Arts. Pre-concert wine and art hour will feature a short performance by the Flatlands Dance Theatre, Live Music, Art for sale by Janelle Spivey, and wine for sale from English Newsom Winery. Lubbock Live is a 501(c)(3) non-profit music and arts festival that donates proceeds to different local arts programs each year with this year’s beneficiary being the LISD Fine Arts Department. They are asking for donations to help with festival expenses. They are bringing the arts Together for our community and now we need our community to come together to help give back to the arts. Pre Concert Wine & Arts Hour starts at 6:15. Flatlands Dance Theatre Performance at 7:00. Concert starts at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and will be sold through Eventbrite and In-Person at the event until 7:30pm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy