Art, Theory and Music with Willis Stork

LUBBOCK, Texas – Join Lubbock Live: Festival for The Arts for an evening with wine, art, dance, and music from Musicians of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Enbeatrio! Lubbock Live invites you to a special fundraiser for Lubbock Live Festival For the Arts. Pre-concert wine and art hour will feature a short performance by the Flatlands Dance Theatre, Live Music, Art for sale by Janelle Spivey, and wine for sale from English Newsom Winery. Lubbock Live is a 501(c)(3) non-profit music and arts festival that donates proceeds to different local arts programs each year with this year’s beneficiary being the LISD Fine Arts Department. They are asking for donations to help with festival expenses. They are bringing the arts Together for our community and now we need our community to come together to help give back to the arts. Pre Concert Wine & Arts Hour starts at 6:15. Flatlands Dance Theatre Performance at 7:00. Concert starts at 7:30. Tickets are $25 and will be sold through Eventbrite and In-Person at the event until 7:30pm.