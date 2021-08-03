Lithuania to turn migrants crossing in from Belarus away

Next week will mark the one-year anniversary of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election, in which longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko faced a more-formidable-than-expected challenge from Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the wife of a candidate who had previously been imprisoned by Lukashenko’s government. The election was marred by allegations of fraud and met with mass protest, both in the streets and online, and widespread international criticism. This in turn provoked a harsh crackdown from the government, with hundreds of activists, journalists, and critics of the regime arrested over the past year and many protesters subjected to torture. As the anniversary approaches, the regime not only appears more entrenched than ever, but it also appears to be taking its campaign of repression abroad.