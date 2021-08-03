Cancel
Lithuania to turn migrants crossing in from Belarus away

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has ordered its border guards to turn away, by force if needed, migrants attempting to enter the Baltic country, as a surge of Iraqis and others coming in from neighboring Belarus has emerged as a major foreign policy issue. Lithuania says the migrant influx in...

