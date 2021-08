[olivia rodrigo voice] god, it’s brutal out here. what started as a 2-3 paragraph essay detailing the extent of my k-pop knowledge (prior to discovering a world of fancams, fandom names, biasing, etc.) somehow turned into... whatever... this is. so yeah. this will be very messy and unhinged but i felt the need to immortalize it either way because of all the phases i’ve had in my life, my k-pop journey is probably the wildest so far (and i say this while still going through said journey... which is... yeah...) like can you tell k-pop has rotted my brain.