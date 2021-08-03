Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

‘We’re Not Out Of The Woods’: Governor Polis Issues Disaster Declaration For Glenwood Canyon

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI-70 through Glenwood Canyon is still closed after mudslides last Thursday blocked the road and temporarily stranded motorists. After several more mudslides over the weekend, Governor Jared Polis confirmed in a press conference on Monday that drivers should prepare for an extended closure of the interstate and announced that he would issue a state disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon. The governor also said his office is preparing to request a federal disaster declaration.

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Government
City
Aspen, CO
City
Carbondale, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glenwood Canyon#Youth Empowerment#Aspen Public Radio#Azyep#Roaring Fork High School#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy