‘We’re Not Out Of The Woods’: Governor Polis Issues Disaster Declaration For Glenwood Canyon
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is still closed after mudslides last Thursday blocked the road and temporarily stranded motorists. After several more mudslides over the weekend, Governor Jared Polis confirmed in a press conference on Monday that drivers should prepare for an extended closure of the interstate and announced that he would issue a state disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon. The governor also said his office is preparing to request a federal disaster declaration.www.aspenpublicradio.org
