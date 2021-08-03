Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiering The Cocker Spaniels' Activist Anthem "Cops Don't Care About the Drip"

btrtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cocker Spaniels, aka Sean Padilla, is coming at you with a number that’ll make you wanna groove and move and join in the activism against racial injustices. “Cops Don’t Care About the Drip” has a strong funky melody, and a little of something for everyone sprinkled in. Padilla uses the eccentric melody that includes groovy keys paired with catchy pop-punk vocals to express his views on the political climate surrounding racism.

www.btrtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musictheaureview.com

Exclusive Single Premiere: Ally Row “why do i care” (2021)

The Melbourne-based indie-folk duo, Ally Row, are about to launch “why do i care”, their debut track out onto the world, and we are thrilled to have the premiere of this upbeat feel-good tune today. The duo is comprised of Alice Fitzgerald and Rowan Sizer. Featuring some crafty guitar picking,...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami & Diddy Fuel Dating Rumors With Intimate Video

Thanks to a recently posted and deleted post to Yung Miami's Instagram story, it looks like both City Girls rappers may officially be off the market. While her friend and collaborator JT has been romantically attached to Lil Uzi Vert for several months, rumors about Yung Miami's love life have persisted since she was spotted holding hands with Diddy at the beginning of the summer.
New Haven, CTwomansday.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Shares Sad, Cryptic Post – Is Everything Okay?

Isabel Roloff, Little People, Big World star Jacob’s wife, shared a concerning post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time she’s shared vague posts on social media, though. As we previously reported, Isabel posted on her stories asking for prayers, but she failed to give her followers any context for the prayer request. Later, she gave an update, reassuring her 100,000 followers that everything was okay.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Documents A New Chapter In Life

On Friday, Sweet Home Sextuplets mom Courtney Waldrop shared a big moment with her social media followers. Fans are freaking out over her latest post and can’t believe she’s finally in this next chapter of her life. The former TLC star often posts on social media to keep fans in...
TV Showstalesbuzz.com

Charlie is ‘mad,’ unloads on Andrei at Tell All

Andrei and Charlie’s faceoff is the one we all saw coming a mile away and it will go down at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All which is set to air next week. In the sneak peek, Charlie Potthast shows up to the Tell All and he’s ready for a showdown with Andrei Castravet.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

SWV’s Coko discusses her son revealing he is gay (video)

Coko Clemons of SWV recently hosted a Q&A on her YouTube page and discussed being supportive of her son Jaylon Clemons who is gay. The “I’m So Into You” singer fielded a question from one of her followers who asked if she had a hard time accepting his sexuality. Like most parents who are in tune with their kids, she explained that it was never a secret to her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy