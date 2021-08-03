Premiering The Cocker Spaniels' Activist Anthem "Cops Don't Care About the Drip"
The Cocker Spaniels, aka Sean Padilla, is coming at you with a number that’ll make you wanna groove and move and join in the activism against racial injustices. “Cops Don’t Care About the Drip” has a strong funky melody, and a little of something for everyone sprinkled in. Padilla uses the eccentric melody that includes groovy keys paired with catchy pop-punk vocals to express his views on the political climate surrounding racism.www.btrtoday.com
