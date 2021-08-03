Cancel
Celebrities

Johanna Samuels at Home

btrtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohanna Samuels is an LA-via-NYC songwriter whose recently-released debut full length, Excelsior!, marks the emergence of a strong voice in the indie folk/pop realm, with timeless melodies delivering an impressive warmth and depth. Here, Johanna is joined by Adam Brisbin on guitar (as well as engineering/mixing duties), for a performance shot by Ale Alviar and edited by Aaron Curry, and she joins us for a conversation about the new record, predicting the future thru song, and what she has coming up.

www.btrtoday.com

Cave City, KY
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Speaks Out on Being ‘Bullied’

Leticia Cline, the girlfriend to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, is opening up about the men trying to “shut [her] up” and bully her. Cline, an active city council member of Cave City, Kentucky, recently shared a throwback pic of her competing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 2016 Moto Stampede. In the post, she wrote that her difficult time as a city councilwoman reminded her of another challenging moment.
Behind Viral Videos

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
Lifestyle
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
World
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
New Haven, CT

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Breaks His Silence After Being Shamed for ‘Annoying’ Habit

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio would like to say something to those who are criticizing him on the show. Currently on an impressive eight game winning streak, the 30-year-old Jeopardy! star has heard about what some online viewers have dubbed his “annoying” habit on the quiz show. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the computer science Ph.D student from New Haven, Connecticut acknowledged that some fans have a problem with him answering “what is” for every subject, even if the correct answer is a person. While Matt didn’t get super into it, he wanted to make one thing clear: He isn’t trying to upset anybody on purpose.
Celebrities
extratv

Vine Star Adam Perkins’ Cause of Death Revealed

In April, news broke about the shocking death of Vine star Adam Perkins. Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to the autopsy report obtained by “E! News,” Perkins died of accidental “multiple drug intoxication.”. The drugs found in his system were fentanyl, flualprazolam, mitragynine, ethanol, and cocaine.
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Makes Urgent Plea to Fans After She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Recently Fell Ill

Reba McEntire recently revealed that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, contracted COVID-19. And, having gone through the ordeal, she is urging her fans to stay safe. According to Classic Country Music, the beloved singer and actress shared the news that she and Linn had the coronavirus – and survived – during a live stream on the popular social media platform TikTok. In addition to showing fans around her home, the 66-year-old star answered questions from her fans.
TV Series

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Finn Furious Over Steffy’s Baby Ban

The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers tease that a baby ban may anger John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), but Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) wants to protect baby Hayes Forrester Finnegan (Samantha Worden) from an evil grandmother in upcoming episodes of The Bold And The Beautiful!. The Bold And...
TV Series

Angela Deem Furiously Flashes the Camera on the Tell All Special

There is so much in the Tell All promo for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6. We already covered Ronald accusing Tiffany of cheating in a bizarre and tense exchange. But clearly, the main event is the always ill-behaved Angela Deem. Her vile behavior has made her a...
Celebrities

Cuomo’s ex, Sandra Lee, cozies up to new boyfriend in St. Tropez

Her old beau may be getting roasted this week, but that hasn’t stopped Sandra Lee from cooking up a new romance. The former chef and author is dating hunky Algerian interfaith leader, writer and producer Ben Youcef — her first romance since her split with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Page Six can exclusively reveal.
TV Series
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Newman’s SHOCKING Big Announcement

The cat is out of the bag this week on The Young And The Restless. Tara Locke’s (Elizabeth Leiner) treacherous lies and plots are finally exposed. Y&R viewers recall Tara blackmailed Summer Newman (Hunter King) into accepting a job in Italy. Summer was an obstacle in her quest to land Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Therefore Tara threatened to disappear with Kyle’s son. The evil Mrs. Locke got her way. Summer hightailed it out of Genoa City for a job in Italy.
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
Celebrities

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

As the 'Earfquake' spitter publicly admits he's got a crush on The Lox's former member following the trio's 'Verzuz' battle with Dipset, many accuse the Odd Future co-founder of being disrespectful to the straight artist. AceShowbiz - Tyler, the Creator has found a new interest in Jadakiss following the latter's...
Celebrities

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
Celebrities
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Shares Sad, Cryptic Post – Is Everything Okay?

Isabel Roloff, Little People, Big World star Jacob’s wife, shared a concerning post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time she’s shared vague posts on social media, though. As we previously reported, Isabel posted on her stories asking for prayers, but she failed to give her followers any context for the prayer request. Later, she gave an update, reassuring her 100,000 followers that everything was okay.
Celebrities

Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react

Shania Twain looked like a total knockout in a new photo she shared to plug her radio show on Apple Music. The country superstar wowed her fans rocking a pair of over-the-knee leather boots and a leopard print coat. In the black and white snap, Shania can be seen sprawled...

