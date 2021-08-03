Johanna Samuels at Home
Johanna Samuels is an LA-via-NYC songwriter whose recently-released debut full length, Excelsior!, marks the emergence of a strong voice in the indie folk/pop realm, with timeless melodies delivering an impressive warmth and depth. Here, Johanna is joined by Adam Brisbin on guitar (as well as engineering/mixing duties), for a performance shot by Ale Alviar and edited by Aaron Curry, and she joins us for a conversation about the new record, predicting the future thru song, and what she has coming up.www.btrtoday.com
