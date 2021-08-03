Best UK primary schools near me: Find an undersubscribed, outstanding school in your area

Growing up in Essex, you become used to having to defend a place that people write off for being no more interesting than whatever vacuous thing someone on The Only Way is Essex once said. Essex is actually rich in history, landscapes and tradition (though jokes about Ford Escorts and perma-tans work better down the pub). And as many Londoners have discovered this past year, it is possible to spend a glorious weekend in its countryside without travelling for more than an hour beyond the capital.