Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County South Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected late this afternoon through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.