Los Angeles County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 20:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 104 to 108 expected. Overnight temperatures will range between 74 and 80 degrees. Warmest in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Lenawee County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenawee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lenawee County through 815 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or near Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Onsted around 720 PM EDT. Adrian around 740 PM EDT. Blissfield around 805 PM EDT. Britton around 810 PM EDT. Deerfield around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton and Sand Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oregon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Edgerton, Brooklyn and Albion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Rock County, WIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rock, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rock; Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WALWORTH AND NORTHEASTERN ROCK COUNTIES At 818 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitewater, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 810 PM, quarter size hail was reported west of Whitewater on County Road N. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Whitewater, Richmond and Lima Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Posted by
Fox News

Excessive heat in Grand Canyon forces warnings for parkgoers

Travelers are being warned to avoid Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park on Friday due to excessive heat. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 110 degrees Fahrenheit on the canyon's South Rim and an excessive heat warning is in effect inside the canyon below 4,000 feet. The U.S. National Park...
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar north north of Glen Haven. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glen Haven and Masonville. Miller Fork near Glen Haven and Fish Creek northeast of Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. 0.2-0.4 Inches of rain have fallen in 10-15 minutes.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy category and is forecast to range from the Moderate to Unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but light rainfall may linger into the early morning hours. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Hitchcock and southeastern Dundy Counties through 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/ At 832 PM MDT/932 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Stratton, or 9 miles east of Benkelman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stratton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Butte County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butte; Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARDING AND NORTHWESTERN BUTTE COUNTIES At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Antelope Butte, or 23 miles north of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Redig, Gustave and East Short Pines. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 11:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Dixie County in Big Bend Florida * Until 545 PM EDT Friday. * At 1143 AM EDT, Emergency management reported that flooding along the airport canal is affecting numerous areas around the Cross City airport with water entering structures. Additional thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Cross City will likely cause additional flooding beyond what`s occurring now. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is already occurring and likely to continue. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kit Carson and northwestern Sherman Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kanorado, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County and northwestern Sherman Counties. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 706 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vail. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kit Carson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTHWESTERN LUNA COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM MDT At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of White Signal, moving south at 10 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant and northwestern Luna Counties.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 730 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over areas already affected by heavy rain, south of Concho and St Johns and west of Lyman Lake. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern St Johns, Lyman Lake State Park and Lyman Lake. This includes the following highways State Route 61 between mile markers 378 and 381. Highway 180 between mile markers 356 and 366. Highway 180 191 between mile markers 373 and 385. This includes the following streams and drainages Big Hollow Wash and portions of the Little Colorado River near St Johns. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY At 833 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Burlington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured at the Burlington airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 433 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 188. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of St. Francis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

