Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cuyama Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 98 to 106 degrees expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Cars
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dane The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dane County in south central Wisconsin * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oregon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, McFarland, Monona, Edgerton, Brooklyn and Albion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dixie FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN DIXIE COUNTY At 320 PM EDT, emergency management reported continued flash flooding in the Cross City area. Water levels continue to rise along the Airport Canal. Additional heavy rain may affect the area this afternoon with additional water rises possible. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cross City, Cross City Airport, Eugene and Shamrock. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 12:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Flagstaff.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar north north of Glen Haven. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glen Haven and Masonville. Miller Fork near Glen Haven and Fish Creek northeast of Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. 0.2-0.4 Inches of rain have fallen in 10-15 minutes.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Lemhi County, IDweather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy category and is forecast to range from the Moderate to Unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Nantucket MA and Dukes MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Newport RI and Washington RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Hitchcock and southeastern Dundy Counties through 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/ At 832 PM MDT/932 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Stratton, or 9 miles east of Benkelman, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Stratton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Frontier, south central Lincoln and Hayes Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 939 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northwest of Hayes Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hayes Center, Marengo, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area and Somerset. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 38 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kit Carson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL KIT CARSON COUNTY At 833 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Burlington, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Measured at the Burlington airport. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burlington. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 433 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 188. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND EASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1004 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Westover to near Carter to 3 miles northwest of Keyapaha, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Witten, Dog Ear Lake, Ideal, Winner, Colome, Ideal South Housing and Hamill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tripp County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL TRIPP COUNTY At 1034 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Earling Hills to 3 miles southeast of Ideal to 6 miles south of Ideal South Housing, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Witten, Hamill and Ideal South Housing. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd, Tripp by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd; Tripp A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Mosher to 3 miles east of Witten to 5 miles north of Clearfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Carter, Millboro, Mosher, Keyapaha, Witten, Hamill, Ideal South Housing, Clearfield, Wewela and Dog Ear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dane County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dane A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Dane County through 1045 PM CDT At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fitchburg. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Madison, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Verona and Oregon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Nantucket MA and Dukes MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Newport RI and Washington RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but light rainfall may linger into the early morning hours. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 409 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This could cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
Jones County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jones, Stanley and west central Lyman Counties through 1030 PM CDT/930 PM MDT/ At 947 PM CDT/847 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kirley to near Bunker to near Midland to near Okaton to near Intersection of Highway 83 and White River. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Murdo, Vivian, Draper, Okaton, Westover, Brown Church, Hayes, Wendte, Chantier Creek Recreation Area, Sansarc, Capa, Van Metre and Bunker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Mellette County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mellette, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mellette; Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN TODD...TRIPP AND SOUTHEASTERN MELLETTE COUNTIES At 1020 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Mosher to 3 miles east of Witten to 5 miles north of Clearfield, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Winner, Colome, Ideal, Carter, Millboro, Mosher, Keyapaha, Witten, Hamill, Ideal South Housing, Clearfield, Wewela and Dog Ear Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy