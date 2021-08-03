Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures of 96 to 106 degrees expected across lower elevations. Overnight temperatures 70 to 80 degrees across warmest locations. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk for heat- related illness for sensitive populations including the very young, the very old, and those active outdoors.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1000 PM MDT. * At 758 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas in the Cameron Peak Burn Scar north north of Glen Haven. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Glen Haven and Masonville. Miller Fork near Glen Haven and Fish Creek northeast of Glen Haven. This includes the following additional locations Box Prairie, Upper Buckhorn along County Road 44H, Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville, Crystal Mountain, The Retreat and Storm Mountain. 0.2-0.4 Inches of rain have fallen in 10-15 minutes.
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Nantucket MA and Dukes MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Newport RI and Washington RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Kit Carson County through 830 PM MDT At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Stratton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Kit Carson County County. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 421 and 440. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 191. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended, but light rainfall may linger into the early morning hours. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Nantucket, MAweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Dukes, Nantucket by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Dukes; Nantucket HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Nantucket MA and Dukes MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Newport RI and Washington RI Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adjuntas, Lares, Las Marias, Maricao, Mayaguez by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:09:00 Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adjuntas; Lares; Las Marias; Maricao; Mayaguez The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Adjuntas in Puerto Rico Lares in Puerto Rico Las Marias in Puerto Rico Maricao in Puerto Rico Mayaguez in Puerto Rico * Until 715 PM AST. * At 409 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This could cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional inch of rain is possible.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kit Carson County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kit Carson and northwestern Sherman Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kanorado, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County and northwestern Sherman Counties. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dundy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dundy County through 815 PM MDT At 802 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Benkelman, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40-50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Benkelman around 810 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN PORTIONS OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 900 PM MST. * At 753 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 10 miles south of Maricopa to 6 miles north of Casa Grande to near Randolph, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 176 and 194. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 125 and 153. AZ Route 238 near mile marker 44. Locations impacted include Casa Grande, Coolidge, Maricopa, La Palma, Blackwater, Olberg, Randolph, Stanfield, Sacaton and Santan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sherman A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kit Carson and northwestern Sherman Counties through 900 PM MDT At 837 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Kanorado, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kit Carson County and northwestern Sherman Counties. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 6 and 10. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pima and southwestern Pinal Counties through 745 PM MST At 701 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 38 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ventana. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHEAST PORTION OF THE CAMERON PEAK BURN AREA IN EAST CENTRAL LARIMER COUNTY At 1050 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated that rain had mostly ended in the Cameron Peak Burn area. This last round of showers and storms produced between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain, and may result in minor flooding. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Masonville. This includes the following additional locations Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville and Storm Mountain. Little if any additional rain will fall.
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheyenne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas through 1015 PM CDT At 949 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of St. Francis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cheyenne County in northwestern Kansas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Heavy Rainfall will cause minor flooding of creeks and streams, roads and roadside culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. The heavy rains could also trigger rock slides or debris flows. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 1130 PM MDT. * At 1006 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the Cameron Peak Burn Area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen earlier this evening. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Masonville. This includes the following additional locations Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch, Big Bear, Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville and Storm Mountain. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Joseph County, MIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: St. Joseph FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR ST. JOSEPH COUNTY At 230 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sturgis, Three Rivers, Constantine, White Pigeon, Centreville, Colon, Nottawa, Flowerfield, Mottville, Leonidas, Mendon, Burr Oak, Wasepi, Fishers Lake, Moore Park, Findley, Fairfax, Clear Lake, Howardsville and Corey Lake. Areas of standing water may be slow to recede. Use caution traveling early this morning.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sonoran Desert Natl Monument A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa County through 730 PM MST At 658 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kaka, or 36 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kaka. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Cass County, MIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cass FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ELKHART, NORTHEASTERN ST. JOSEPH AND EASTERN CASS COUNTIES At 228 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Simonton Lake, Granger, Osceola, Marcellus, Union, Vandalia, Calvin Center, Juno Lake, Shavehead Lake, Paradise Lake, Adamsville, Donnell Lake, Jones and Wakelee. Areas of standing water may be slow to recede. Use caution traveling early this morning.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 23:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Porte A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Porte County through 1045 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wanatah, or 7 miles southeast of Westville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kingsford Heights. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:36:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-07 07:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks during high surf conditions. Unwary beach walkers can be caught off guard as waves suddenly race farther up the beach than normal. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * SURF...Surfs of 10 to 13 feet will impact south facing shores. * TIMING...through Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous surfs and strong rip currents. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 636 AFIAFI ASO FARAILE AUKUSO 6 2021 ...O loo fa`aauau le Fautuaga mo Galu maualuluga * GALU...Galu maualuluga e 10 i le 13 futu o le a aafia ai talafatai i saute o le atunu`u. * TAIMI...seia oo i le Aso Sa. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E maualuluga galu ma e malolosi le aave o le sami. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O fautuaga mo galu maualuluga e faailoa mai ai le malolosi ma le tetele o galu o le a aafia ai gataifale ma matafaga, ma o le a malolosi aave o le sami e ono solo ai nisi o vaega o le matafaga. Ona o le siisii o peau o le sami, e fautuaina ai le mamalu lautele ma le au fai faiva ina ia faautagia mai lenei fautuaga ona o le maualuluga o galu ua iai nei.

Comments / 0

Community Policy