Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Olympic Beam Final

By NBC Olympics
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is a sudden drop in the temperature in Tokyo, it's because of the ice in Simone Biles' veins. The four-time Olympic gold medalist returned to the competition floor in the Ariake Arena for the first time since the team final event to compete for an individual medal on the balance beam. It was her last chance at making an Olympic podium in Tokyo after she previously withdrew from five other individual event finals, and she had to adapt her routine to work around a case of the "twisties," a phenomenon gymnasts experience in which they feel a disconnect between their body and mind while performing skills that include twists.

www.nbcboston.com

