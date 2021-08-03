Cancel
Missouri State

Delta Regional Authority to Host Medical Mission in South Central Missouri

By Nate Hudson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSDALE, MS – The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) today announced the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) medical missions to three Delta communities. The West Kentucky (Hopkinsville), South Central Missouri (Eminence, Ava, and Houston), and Southern Illinois (Carbondale) missions will be held in Summer 2022. DRA partners with DoD and the U.S. Military’s reserve forces to bring medical, dental, and optical care to Delta residents in need of quality healthcare at no cost to the patients.

