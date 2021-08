State of Indiana vs Myron L. Weston: Count 1: Theft a Level 6 Felony. The defendant pled guilty and was committed to two and a half years executed. The defendant may serve the executed portion on FCCC with approval and fees. Weston was given credit for 34 actual days in incarceration prior to sentencing. An additional term of the plea includes a ban from Kroger. All other counts were dismissed.