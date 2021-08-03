Cancel
West Plains, MO

Ozarks Healthcare moves Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment Area

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PLAINS, MO – In order to serve an increased amount of patients during the ongoing surge of COVID-19 in its service area, Ozarks Healthcare has transitioned performing COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusions from its Emergency Department to the lower level of its Women’s Center. Beginning August 3, those scheduled to receive an infusion should park and enter the Women’s Center through the tunnel entrance in parking lots 12 and 13 at the corner of Alaska Ave. and 8th St. Both parking lots are located across from Ozarks Healthcare’s Emergency Department. Patients treated in the temporary infusion space will not be near patients and newborns in the Women’s Center.

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

