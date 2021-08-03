Cancel
Eiza Gonzalez starring in Maria Felix biopic

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEiza Gonzalez is to star in and produce a biopic about Mexican film icon Maria Felix. The 'I Care a Lot' actress has partnered with director Matthew Heineman and Felix's estate to bring her story to life. Eiza will portray Maria and is also producing the film with Dana Harris...

Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

How Eiza González Went from Teen Pop Star to the New Face of BVLGARI

Eiza González is no stranger to the spotlight. Known for her role as both “ordinary girl” Clara Molina and her pop star alter ego, Roxy Pop, on the Nickelodeon teen drama Sueña conmigo the actress has been in the public eye since she was 16. Now making a (new) name for herself as a burgeoning action film star—in movies such as Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong—González is leveling up. Having just been named the first Latin-American ambassador for BVLGARI North America, the star is divulging what it means for her community and why representation is so important.
MoviesPosted by
@wearemitu

The María Felix Estate Has Chosen Eiza González To Bring The Legend’s Fierceness To The Big Screen And Fans Are Ecstatic

Here is some exciting news for fans of La Doña, aka María Félix. According to Deadline, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez is producing and starring in a movie about legendary old-Hollywood icon María Félix. Per Deadline, Gonzalez will be teaming up with director Matthew Heineman on the project. They are reportedly looking for a Latino writer to pen the script.
