Philadelphia Man Charged With Forcible Sex Trafficking of Multiple Victims Including a Minor
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kevin Smith, 27, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged by Indictment with sex trafficking by force and sex trafficking a minor. The charges against the defendant stem from his operation of a sex trafficking ring in Philadelphia and the surrounding region—including Bucks and Delaware counties.www.mychesco.com
