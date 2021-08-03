Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Man Charged With Forcible Sex Trafficking of Multiple Victims Including a Minor

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Kevin Smith, 27, of Philadelphia, PA, was charged by Indictment with sex trafficking by force and sex trafficking a minor. The charges against the defendant stem from his operation of a sex trafficking ring in Philadelphia and the surrounding region—including Bucks and Delaware counties.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Bensalem Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Fbi#Indictment#Fbi#Philadelphia Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
West Reading, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

West Reading Police Announce Arrest Made in Burglary Incident

WEST READING, PA — The West Reading Police Department has announced the arrest of Christopher Reed on Burglary and related charges. Authorities state that on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at approximately 1:50 AM, West Reading Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at a business located in the 600 Block of Penn Ave, West Reading. Officers were on scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched and the male actor had fled the business prior to taking any items. Initially, the agency was assisted by Officers from the Wyomissing Police Department and Deputies with the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest Man on Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested Kendall Flowers, 30 years of age, on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 28 at approximately 8:12 p.m. members of the Drug, Organized Crime and Vice Division conducted a vehicle stop in the 1200 block of Washington Street, Wilmington. Police made contact with the operator, Kendall Flowers, and following a brief investigation, recovered 17.1 grams of cocaine, 34 Amphetamine pills, 1.9 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigate Auto-Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run. Authorities state that on July 22, 2021, at 6:10 pm, the victim, a 41-year-old male, was on the 100 block of E. Clearfield Street, Philadelphia when a silver Mitsubishi, possibly an early 2000’s Galant striking the victim then immediately fled the scene without stopping. The victim was transported to Temple Hospital suffering from head injuries and a broken leg. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger side-view mirror, passenger side headlight, as well as bumper and hood area.
Bristol, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Deceased Male Found in Otter Creek, Bucks County

BRISTOL, PA — The Bristol Borough Police along with the Bucks County Detectives announced they are conducting a death investigation regarding a body that was found in Otter Creek off of Maple Beach Road. Authorities state that officers were dispatched at approximately 7 pm yesterday, August 5, 2021, evening when...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Shooting Incident Wednesday Night in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Wilmington. Authorities state that Police located a 20-year-old male gunshot victim, who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Wanted Man on Gun Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 24 at approximately 2:42 p.m. a Wilmington police officer on proactive patrol observed 25-year-old Dawane Warren in the 1800 block of West 5th Street. Aware that Warren had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officer took him into custody without incident. Police then executed a search warrant in the same block and recovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun with an obliterated serial number.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq. Recognized for the Largest Reported Premises Liability Verdict, in the State of PA in 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Franklin R. Strokoff, Esq., of The Rothenberg Law Firm LLP, was recently featured in “Top Northeast Verdicts and Settlements of 2020” for the largest reported premises liability verdict in Pennsylvania in 2020. The $3.146 million jury verdict was also recognized by “Best of the Bar™ as was one of the Top 100 Verdicts in the Nation in 2020.
Warminster, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Public’s Help Needed to Find Missing Juvenile in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, PA — The Warminster Township Police Department are currently investigating a missing juvenile reported by the Valley Youth House. Authorities state that facility staff reported that Janhyi Boyd (17 years old, black male, 6ft tall, 289lbs, black hair, and brown eyes) went missing from the Valley House over the weekend. Janhyi was last seen on August 1, 2021, at 1:50 PM. He was last seen wearing a denim jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, and white jeans. Janhyi told Staff he was getting on the local bus. The staff has not seen Janhyi since this time.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Let’s Take Charge of Our Destiny

Despite overwhelming evidence that it is safe and effective, many people continue to have concerns and doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. We all know that shaming or arguing with unvaccinated people does not work. So, we must provide the facts, which are that positive cases continue to rise in Monroe County and in Pennsylvania. It is a conversation worth having, especially if it is a loved one or someone you are in contact with daily.

Comments / 1

Community Policy