A fixture in Bangor's history... I first moved away from Bangor in 1993. Until then, I'd lived my whole life right in the area. So Saliba's Rug Cleaning down on Pleasant Street had been a fixture on the waterfront my entire life. But we all know it'd been there for decades before that. Believe it or not, the Saliba's were only the second owners of the building, since the 1870s.