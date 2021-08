PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles opened 2021 NFL training camp on Tuesday at NovaCare Complex. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. The direction of the franchise hinges on this question. Teammates often describe Hurts as a "natural leader," and responded positively when he took the reins for the final quarter of the 2020 season in place of Carson Wentz. He had some very good moments amid trying circumstances, highlighted by his performance in an upset Week 14 win against the New Orleans Saints in his first professional start. Management felt good enough about his ability to part with Wentz and set him up as the QB1 for this season.