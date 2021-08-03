22-year-old touring guitar ace Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram explains how he's grown
WARREN, OHIO — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram dives into serious matters on "Another Life Goes By," a slow, searing track off his stellar sophomore album. With lines like "Nobody's born with hate/Hate is taught to them/How can you judge someone by the color of their skin?" Ingram hopes to grab the attention of listeners. The budding blues star believes it's his responsibility to comment on sociopolitical issues.www.ellwoodcityledger.com
