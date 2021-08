Less than 40 days into the “Name, Image and Likeness Era” of college athletics, college basketball has felt the new rule’s first tangible impact. Top overall 2022 recruit Jalen Duren announced his commitment to Memphis Friday night. Duren will reclassify into the 2021 class and play for the Tigers this season, becoming eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft in the process. The Montverde Academy forward chose Memphis over college options at Kentucky and Miami and lucrative pro offers from the NBA G League and the NBL in Australia. The G League’s offer was reportedly over $1 million, potentially double the deal that recent No. 2 overall draft choice Jalen Green signed with the G League for last year.