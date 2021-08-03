Happytime Preschool to close

In October 2017, Alex Daily and Spencer Lepow connected via a dating app. They realized they had lots of mutual friends, and, as it turns out, they went to preschool together. They even found class photos from their preschool days at Beth Yeshurun; after, Spencer went to St. John’s School, and Alex stayed for elementary school at Beth Yeshurun and then Emery/Weiner for middle and high school. Alex and Spencer have created lots of new memories together, including travel to Iceland, Japan, Italy, England, and Germany. Quarantine helped them discover a shared love of cooking and baking. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Spencer proposed at Zilker Botanical Gardens. Afterwards, the two went for dinner, and then parents Pam and Bill Daily and Gary and Gloria Lepow came to town to celebrate. Their next adventure: a move to NYC, as Spencer will be working toward his MBA at NYU.