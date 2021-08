To start the school year at the least, Gibraltar schools will require prekindergarten through sixth-grade students to wear masks. Superintendent Tina Van Meer said that under the protocols she proposed to the school board July 26, 13-year-old sixth-grade students who are vaccinated would need to wear a mask. That’s because teachers and staff members would have difficulty differentiating among vaccinated 13-year-olds, unvaccinated 13-year-olds and 12-year-olds, who do not yet have a COVID-19 vaccination available to them.