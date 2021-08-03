Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Here’s Your FREE Fabulous Movie Schedule at the Marquee in Toms River, NJ

By Sue Moll
Posted by 
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spending time with the family is what summer is all about. It can get pricey, how about a FREE movie for the whole family. Looking for something great to do, how about a FREE movie at the Marquee in Toms River? Check out all these cool movies your kids will love. I remember taking Abby when she was younger. FREE movies are wonderful, it can get pretty expensive going to the movies with the family.

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Ocean County, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Yummy! The Best Tea Shops in Ocean County, New Jersey

Grab a cup and enjoy a delicious and relaxing cup of tea with us! Yes, we are talking "tea" and the BEST tea shops here in Ocean County..... We are gathering our data from Yelp and their listing of the best tea shops in Ocean County based on reviews through their website. We selected the TOP 5 from Yelp, but welcome any additional tea shops you want to add to our list. If you know a great tea shop in Ocean County that's not on our list, please add it in the comments section below the photo gallery....
Seaside Heights, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Honoring Denise Whalen With The 17th Annual Crab Race In Seaside Heights, New Jersey

Here is everything you need to know about the 17th annual Crab Race in Seaside Heights... First, we must highlight Denise Whalen. She was a former manager at Breakwater Beach who we lost to the battle of cancer. Denise was a tremendous worker and she was loved by the entire staff at Breakwater Beach. The 17th annual Crab Race on Saturday, August 28th will be honoring Denise!
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Entry Requirements You Need To Know Before Attending Sea Hear Now In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Sea.Hear.Now - The largest Jersey Shore music festival will be returning this September 18th & 19th. To think legendary bands like Pearl Jam and The Smashing Pumpkins will be rocking Asbury Park is unimaginable. It's truly spectacular knowing Asbury Park is back and better than ever. I mean seriously, 15 years ago did anyone ever think Pearl Jam was going to be playing on the Asbury Park Beach?!?! It's awesome, Asbury Park is full of tradition and it's a perfect Jersey Shore staple.
Newark, NJPosted by
94.3 The Point

Short Hills, NJ mall ‘Karen’ — What’s happened to the women in viral video?

No charges have been filed following a viral video showing a woman's seeming meltdown inside the Victoria's Secret at the Mall at Short Hills in July. Ijeoma Ukenta, 38, of Newark, who is Black, claims a white woman followed her around the store, threatened her and took a swing at her on July 10. Ukenta recorded a video of the incident and posted it to YouTube but it is no longer visible.
TV SeriesPosted by
94.3 The Point

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 Return With New Trailer

It’s almost time to go back to the Upside Down. After three seasons, Stranger Things still ranks among the most popular shows ever on Netflix. The fourth season has been delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic; the film was just beginning production on Season 4 when the virus began to spread in spring of last year, forcing a halt to the shoot. Production finally resumed in the fall of last year. According to some reports, the show was still shooting more material as of this month. And we’re still waiting for the new episodes.
LifestylePosted by
94.3 The Point

Is This Really The Top New Jersey Outdoor Summer Attraction?

Sometimes you read something about New Jersey and you wonder how anyone who has visited the Garden State could come up with the conclusion they did. I just read an article about the "top outdoor attraction this summer in each state" and the choice for New Jersey will have Shore residents tripping over our collective jaws.
MoviesPosted by
94.3 The Point

How to Stay at Disney’s Star Wars Hotel: Prices, Launch Date + More!

Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel promises to be a "first of its kind experience." Following Disney's initial announcement of an official Star Wars hotel back in 2017, Star Wars fans will finally be able to experience the galactic voyage starting next year. Now, we finally have all of the details about the 2-day, 2-night stay experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy