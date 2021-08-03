Will Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis take 'next step'? Stefon Diggs believes so

It can be tough to transition to the NFL as a mid-round pick. Your position on the team isn’t guaranteed, and you have to wait your turn and take fewer reps (probably for the first time in your life). Key to establishing a successful career is making the most of every opportunity you can claim. It worked out that way for low picks like Matt Milano and Stevie Johnson. The next player on our top 25-and-under countdown certainly managed to do that in year one. It looks like the Bills drafted another overperforming player on the third day of the draft.