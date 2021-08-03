Will Buffalo Bills' Gabriel Davis take 'next step'? Stefon Diggs believes so
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was dominant in most statistical categories last season, his first in Buffalo. He led the league in receiving yards (1,535) and receptions (127), and led his team in receiving touchdowns (eight). However, that last category nearly belonged to then rookie Gabriel Davis, who had a friendly wager with Diggs on who would catch the most touchdown passes in 2020.www.espn.com
Comments / 0