Sanditon Season 2 is not coming to PBS Masterpiece in 2021

Cocktail star Bryan Brown and War & Peace’s Greta Scacchi are to play two strangers trekking on the road in the Australian outback in a new Australian drama series. Acorn TV has ordered Darby and Joan and will air the eight-part series, which comes from My Life Is Murder producer CJZ, in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Australia, Spain and Portugal. Brown plays a retired Australian policeman with a dog as his only company and Scacchi, who also featured in AMC’s The Terror, as a widowed English nurse. The pair meet each other and embark together on an epic...