Sanditon Season 2 is not coming to PBS Masterpiece in 2021

By Alexandria Ingham
Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for something during Droughtlander, Sanditon on PBS Masterpiece may be on your watch-list. Sadly, Sanditon Season 2 won’t premiere this year. We didn’t think Sanditon Season 2 would happen at all for a very long time. The BBC in the UK opted not to renew the series after it didn’t get the viewership hoped for. PBS Masterpiece couldn’t continue the story alone, and it took time to find another network or streamer to help.

