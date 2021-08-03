Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Five new COVID-19 cases; vaccination, testing ongoing

By Sabrina Bodon The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIHU‘E — Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday, consisting of four residents and one visitor. Of these cases, three are adults and two are children. Four of the cases were related to travel: three mainland and one interisland, the state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported Monday.

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pcr Testing#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Dr. Victory on why the FDA is not approving COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed under Emergency Use Authorization for months now. But the FDA hasn’t fully approved them yet, despite many medical officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, claiming that it needs to happen soon. Emergency and Public Health...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Pharmaceuticalshealthnewshub.org

You’ve Had COVID, But No Vaccine: Are You Protected From Delta Variant?

When people insist they don’t need a vaccination because they’ve already had COVID-19, they’re actually declaring natural immunity is stronger than vaccine-induced immunity. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts and researchers disagree. The CDC says people infected with COVID-19 have some short-term natural protection, but it’s uncertain...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a little more insight into how long you might be protected from the virus if you've already had COVID.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These people may not get full benefit from COVID vaccination

In a recent study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers found that a lower-than-normal immune response to the messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines for patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases (RMDs). They are conditions that often call for treatment with medications that suppress the immune system. The findings...
Public HealthMarconews.com

Why are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID? Should I start wearing a mask again?

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but has said she will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were more of over 50 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.
WorldPosted by
The Week

Israeli data suggest infected, vaccinated individuals have low chance of spreading COVID-19

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Israel's director of public health services, had some bad news and good news for CBS' John Dickerson on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation. Preis told Dickerson that Israel, which has served as one of the best test cases for how COVID-19 vaccinations work in the real world because it vaccinated its population early and often, has found that about 50 percent of the people testing positive for COVID-19 right now are fully immunized, though she clarified that the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe disease.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 93% Effective 6 Months After Second Dose

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is 93-percent effective against the coronavirus six months after people get the second dose. The results released Thursday are based on a recent clinical trial involving 30,000 volunteers in the U.S., but the Cambridge-based company said the highly contagious Delta variant was not prevalent at that time of the study. “We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant.” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement. “The vaccines are unbelievable, so...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Study: Less than 1% of fully vaccinated people experiencing breakthrough COVID infections

A new study found that less than 1% of fully vaccinated people have experienced a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The Kaiser Family Foundation analyzed data from states that report breakthrough infections and found fully vaccinated Americans made up a very small portion of the infected population, with Oklahoma at 0.9% the highest and Connecticut at 0.1% the lowest.

Comments / 3

Community Policy