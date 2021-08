The Greater Atlanta Area is starting to get congested with football teams of late. Georgia State started up a football program not even a decade ago and Athens CC has recently decided that Athens is somehow inside the perimeter in recent years. So with just 23 miles separating Kennesaw State’s stadium from Bobby Dodd, we can go ahead and assume they are an Atlanta team as well. Though they may want to leave a day early on the buses if they want to make kickoff in that traffic down I-75.