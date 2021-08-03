JPBL holds 2021 basketball camps

The Junior Patriot Basketball League held both boys and girls basketball camps recently with 31 boys and 18 girls registered. Owen Valley High School and Middle School boys' and girls' basketball coaches Jon Neill, Trace Temples, Caitlin Leichter, Corbin Wrightsman, Nathan Mack, Kyle Schlachter and several of the high school boys basketball players helped out throughout the week. Edgewood standout Tommy Weakley was in charge of the camp with the help of former OVHS student Katie Wood and the JPBL board president Matt Michael and board members Kirby Brown, John Newby, Brianne Burke, Brenda VanArsdale and Erin Michael.