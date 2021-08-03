Simone Biles' triumphant return in Tokyo

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! Simone Biles returned to competition at the Tokyo Olympics and won a medal, claiming bronze in the balance beam final Tuesday. It is Biles' seventh Olympic medal, tied for most all-time among American gymnasts.

It's Julius , here with Tuesday's news.

🏠 New this morning: As millions could lose housing, the fight to extend the eviction moratorium is personal for Rep. Cori Bush.

📦 It's too hot to play, it's too smoky to drive: How climate change could be impacting where Americans relocate.

⚕️ Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer after never smoking. Here's what nonsmokers need to know about the disease.

📱 Need to share proof of vaccine? What you need to know about storing your COVID-19 vaccination card on your smartphone.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , USA TODAY Sports’ Dan Wolken has the latest from the Tokyo Olympics . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Simone Biles bounces back in a big way

Simone Biles made her triumphant return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics , and won the bronze medal at Tuesday's balance beam final. The medal is Biles' seventh of her career, tying her with Shannon Miller for most by a U.S. gymnast. Biles finished behind China's Tang Xijjing and Guan Chenchen, who claimed gold and silver. Tuesday was Biles' return to competition in Tokyo after she withdrew from the women's team final last week, citing concerns for her mental health and physical safety. Biles came to Tokyo as the biggest star of these Olympics, projected to win a record five gold medals.

Air quality across US takes a hit due to wildfires

Air quality alerts remain in effect Tuesday in several states across the U.S. due to smoke from severe Western wildfires. On Monday, smoke was impacting air quality in portions of the interior Northwest, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and the upper Midwest, the National Weather Service said. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in and lead to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Despite firefighters making progress over the weekend containing some of the largest fires, authorities warned that the risk of flare-ups remained high due to unpredictable winds and dry conditions.

What else people are reading

🧳 'It looked like a hurricane shelter': Spirit Airlines flight cancellations caused irritation and confusion among travelers.

💉 'People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere': A court ruled in favor of Indiana University, and its vaccination mandate.

🏅 'Best race in Olympic history:' An inside look at the record-breaking duel between Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm in the 400-meter hurdles final.

🗳️ In the Arizona recount fight, Maricopa County and Dominion Voting Systems are defying new subpoenas filed by the state's Senate.

🔵 A third officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 died by suicide.

Trump's political sway gets tested in Ohio

For the second time in a week, former President Donald Trump will put the strength of his political endorsements on the line on Tuesday. A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Ohio faces a crowded Republican primary, just days after another Trump-favored candidate lost a run-off election in Texas. A victory by coal industry lobbyist Mike Carey would give Trump a chance to reclaim a measure influence within the Republican Party; a defeat would trigger more questions about the real value of his endorsement. Carey is part of an 11-member Republican primary field that includes three members of the state legislature. They are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican who retired from Congress to run the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Alexander Vindman recalls taking on Trump in new book

In November 2019, Alexander Vindman's testified before the House Intelligence Committe about an explosive quid pro quo he said he had heard then-President Donald Trump offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That testimony, probably the most significant of Trump's first impeachment hearing, catapulted Vindman into the public eye – and ultimately led to his being fired from his job on the National Security Council. Vindman details his side of the story in a new book , "Here, Right Matters" to be published Tuesday by Harper Books. "The president was not held accountable for his actions," Vindman said in an interview with USA TODAY's Susan Page.

Newsmakers in their own words: Sen. Lindsey Graham on testing positive for COVID-19, being vaccinated

Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2. USA TODAY graphic

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated for the virus. He added that he was "very glad" to be vaccinated, saying his symptoms "would be far worse" were he not.

Hawaii still set to start in-person schooling, as Maui mayor calls for remote learning

The mayor of Maui County is calling on Hawaii officials to postpone students’ return to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the islands. However, Gov. David Ige said the state's students will return to classrooms Tuesday as planned. If officials reverse course and postpone in-person learning, Hawaii’s school district would be the first major district to start the academic year remotely. Case counts have risen in Hawaii in recent weeks, with Honolulu County accounting for most of them. But Maui County lacks the health care facilities needed to accommodate the recent surge in infections.

ICYMI: Some our top stories published Monday

🔵 Matt Damon's use of a gay slur in any context in 2021 is unacceptable and embarrassing, USA TODAY's David Oliver writes.

🔵 The COVID-19 culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good?

😮 The woman who can fit an entire McDonald's large fry in her mouth has now broken a Guinness World record.

📸 Photo of the Day: Team USA's Brittney Reese leaps ahead in Tokyo 📸

Brittney Reese (USA) in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Brittney Reese takes part in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo Olympics. Reese would win the silver medal, her third Olympic medal in the event. For more spectacular sights from track and field events, check out this gallery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles' triumphant return in Tokyo