Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles' triumphant return in Tokyo

By Editors
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F296d_0bG6oHPe00

Good morning, Daily Briefing readers! Simone Biles returned to competition at the Tokyo Olympics and won a medal, claiming bronze in the balance beam final Tuesday. It is Biles' seventh Olympic medal, tied for most all-time among American gymnasts.

It's Julius , here with Tuesday's news.

🏠 New this morning: As millions could lose housing, the fight to extend the eviction moratorium is personal for Rep. Cori Bush.

📦 It's too hot to play, it's too smoky to drive: How climate change could be impacting where Americans relocate.

⚕️ Kathy Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer after never smoking. Here's what nonsmokers need to know about the disease.

📱 Need to share proof of vaccine? What you need to know about storing your COVID-19 vaccination card on your smartphone.

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , USA TODAY Sports’ Dan Wolken has the latest from the Tokyo Olympics . You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Simone Biles bounces back in a big way

Simone Biles made her triumphant return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics , and won the bronze medal at Tuesday's balance beam final. The medal is Biles' seventh of her career, tying her with Shannon Miller for most by a U.S. gymnast. Biles finished behind China's Tang Xijjing and Guan Chenchen, who claimed gold and silver. Tuesday was Biles' return to competition in Tokyo after she withdrew from the women's team final last week, citing concerns for her mental health and physical safety. Biles came to Tokyo as the biggest star of these Olympics, projected to win a record five gold medals.

Air quality across US takes a hit due to wildfires

Air quality alerts remain in effect Tuesday in several states across the U.S. due to smoke from severe Western wildfires. On Monday, smoke was impacting air quality in portions of the interior Northwest, Arizona, Colorado, Wyoming and the upper Midwest, the National Weather Service said. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in and lead to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Despite firefighters making progress over the weekend containing some of the largest fires, authorities warned that the risk of flare-ups remained high due to unpredictable winds and dry conditions.

What else people are reading

🧳 'It looked like a hurricane shelter': Spirit Airlines flight cancellations caused irritation and confusion among travelers.

💉 'People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere': A court ruled in favor of Indiana University, and its vaccination mandate.

🏅 'Best race in Olympic history:' An inside look at the record-breaking duel between Rai Benjamin and Karsten Warholm in the 400-meter hurdles final.

🗳️ In the Arizona recount fight, Maricopa County and Dominion Voting Systems are defying new subpoenas filed by the state's Senate.

🔵 A third officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 died by suicide.

Trump's political sway gets tested in Ohio

For the second time in a week, former President Donald Trump will put the strength of his political endorsements on the line on Tuesday. A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Ohio faces a crowded Republican primary, just days after another Trump-favored candidate lost a run-off election in Texas. A victory by coal industry lobbyist Mike Carey would give Trump a chance to reclaim a measure influence within the Republican Party; a defeat would trigger more questions about the real value of his endorsement. Carey is part of an 11-member Republican primary field that includes three members of the state legislature. They are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican who retired from Congress to run the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Alexander Vindman recalls taking on Trump in new book

In November 2019, Alexander Vindman's testified before the House Intelligence Committe about an explosive quid pro quo he said he had heard then-President Donald Trump offer Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. That testimony, probably the most significant of Trump's first impeachment hearing, catapulted Vindman into the public eye – and ultimately led to his being fired from his job on the National Security Council. Vindman details his side of the story in a new book , "Here, Right Matters" to be published Tuesday by Harper Books. "The president was not held accountable for his actions," Vindman said in an interview with USA TODAY's Susan Page.

Newsmakers in their own words: Sen. Lindsey Graham on testing positive for COVID-19, being vaccinated

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnuAC_0bG6oHPe00
Sen. Lindsey Graham announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2. USA TODAY graphic

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated for the virus. He added that he was "very glad" to be vaccinated, saying his symptoms "would be far worse" were he not.

Hawaii still set to start in-person schooling, as Maui mayor calls for remote learning

The mayor of Maui County is calling on Hawaii officials to postpone students’ return to in-person learning amid rising COVID-19 cases throughout the islands. However, Gov. David Ige said the state's students will return to classrooms Tuesday as planned. If officials reverse course and postpone in-person learning, Hawaii’s school district would be the first major district to start the academic year remotely. Case counts have risen in Hawaii in recent weeks, with Honolulu County accounting for most of them. But Maui County lacks the health care facilities needed to accommodate the recent surge in infections.

ICYMI: Some our top stories published Monday

🔵 Matt Damon's use of a gay slur in any context in 2021 is unacceptable and embarrassing, USA TODAY's David Oliver writes.

🔵 The COVID-19 culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good?

😮 The woman who can fit an entire McDonald's large fry in her mouth has now broken a Guinness World record.

📸 Photo of the Day: Team USA's Brittney Reese leaps ahead in Tokyo 📸

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IB38B_0bG6oHPe00
Brittney Reese (USA) in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Olympic Stadium. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Brittney Reese takes part in the women's long jump final during the Tokyo Olympics. Reese would win the silver medal, her third Olympic medal in the event. For more spectacular sights from track and field events, check out this gallery.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles' triumphant return in Tokyo

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

213K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Brittney Reese
Person
Steve Stivers
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Alexander Vindman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion Voting Systems#Daily Briefing#Americans#Usa Today Sports#Apple Podcasts#Spotify#Spirit Airlines#Indiana University#Senate#Republican#The Republican Party#Congress#Ukrainian#Harper Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
EntertainmentNewsweek

This Astonishing Simone Biles Photo Shows Why She Is the Greatest

A stunning photograph of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles performing a perfect rotation has taken the world of social media and beyond by storm. The already iconic image was captured by Irish photographer Bryan Keane. He is in Tokyo covering the Olympics for Inpho Photography, a sports photo agency in Ireland.
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Had a McKayla Maroney "Not Impressed" Moment at the Olympics — Did You Notice?

The bar is set extremely high for Simone Biles — she's well aware of that — so when she isn't pleased with herself, you'll know. You could see that Biles was disappointed in some of her performances during the July 25 Tokyo Olympics women's artistic gymnastics preliminary round. Though she qualified for every individual final, and the four-person squad is heading to the team final on July 27, she did have mistakes (note: she was not the only one).
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
SportsFrankfort Times

No team gold, but U.S. women show depth during Tokyo stay

TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles is taking a break. Maybe a permanent one. Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are all basically sprinting to college. MyKayla Skinner is ready to start a family. The six American women who are bringing home six medals from the Tokyo Olympics...
Celebritiesgladstonedispatch.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.

Comments / 0

Community Policy