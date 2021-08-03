Cancel
THC-induced behavioral stereotypy in zebrafish as a model of psychosis-like behavior

By Amelia Dahlén
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh doses of the Cannabis constituent Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) increase the risk of psychosis in humans. Highly accessible animal models are needed to address underlying mechanisms. Using zebrafish with a conserved endocannabinoid system, this study investigates the acute effects of THC on adult zebrafish behavior and the mechanisms involved. A concentration-dependent THC-induced behavioral stereotypy akin to THC’s effect in rats and the psychotropics phencyclidine and ketamine in zebrafish was established. Distinctive circular swimming during THC-exposure was measured using a novel analytical method that we developed, which detected an elevated Repetition Index (RI) compared to vehicle controls. This was reduced upon co-administration of N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor agonist NMDA, suggesting that THC exerts its effects via biochemical or neurobiological mechanisms associated with NMDA receptor antagonism. Co-treatment of γ‐aminobutyric acid receptor antagonist pentylenetetrazol also showed signs of reducing the RI. Since THC-induced repetitive behavior remained in co-administrations with cannabinoid receptor 1 inverse agonist AM251, the phenotype may be cannabinoid receptor 1-independent. Conversely, the inverse cannabinoid receptor 2 agonist AM630 significantly reduced THC-induced behavioral stereotypy, indicating cannabinoid receptor 2 as a possible mediator. A significant reduction of the THC-RI was also observed by the antipsychotic sulpiride. Together, these findings highlight this model’s potential for elucidating the mechanistic relationship between Cannabis and psychosis.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ScienceNature.com

CRISPR/Cas-9 mediated knock-in by homology dependent repair in the West Nile Virus vector Culex quinquefasciatus Say

Culex quinquefasciatus Say is a mosquito distributed in both tropical and subtropical regions of the world. It is a night-active, opportunistic blood-feeder and vectors many animal and human diseases, including West Nile Virus and avian malaria. Current vector control methods (e.g. physical/chemical) are increasingly ineffective; use of insecticides also imposes hazards to both human and ecosystem health. Advances in genome editing have allowed the development of genetic insect control methods, which are species-specific and, theoretically, highly effective. CRISPR/Cas9 is a bacteria-derived programmable gene editing tool that is functional in a range of species. We describe the first successful germline gene knock-in by homology dependent repair in C. quinquefasciatus. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we integrated an sgRNA expression cassette and marker gene encoding a fluorescent protein fluorophore (Hr5/IE1-DsRed, Cq7SK-sgRNA) into the kynurenine 3-monooxygenase (kmo) gene. We achieved a minimum transformation rate of 2.8%, similar to rates in other mosquito species. Precise knock-in at the intended locus was confirmed. Insertion homozygotes displayed a white eye phenotype in early-mid larvae and a recessive lethal phenotype by pupation. This work provides an efficient method for engineering C. quinquefasciatus, providing a new tool for developing genetic control tools for this vector.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers use mass spectrometry to study immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 epitopes

The rapid development and rollout of effective vaccines to the global population are key measures to help arrest the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The current pandemic has been caused by a highly transmissible respiratory virus, namely, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). At present, several vaccines have...
ScienceNature.com

An enzymatic activation of formaldehyde for nucleotide methylation

Folate enzyme cofactors and their derivatives have the unique ability to provide a single carbon unit at different oxidation levels for the de novo synthesis of amino-acids, purines, or thymidylate, an essential DNA nucleotide. How these cofactors mediate methylene transfer is not fully settled yet, particularly with regard to how the methylene is transferred to the methylene acceptor. Here, we uncovered that the bacterial thymidylate synthase ThyX, which relies on both folate and flavin for activity, can also use a formaldehyde-shunt to directly synthesize thymidylate. Combining biochemical, spectroscopic and anaerobic crystallographic analyses, we showed that formaldehyde reacts with the reduced flavin coenzyme to form a carbinolamine intermediate used by ThyX for dUMP methylation. The crystallographic structure of this intermediate reveals how ThyX activates formaldehyde and uses it, with the assistance of active site residues, to methylate dUMP. Our results reveal that carbinolamine species promote methylene transfer and suggest that the use of a CH2O-shunt may be relevant in several other important folate-dependent reactions.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Giloy Ghanvati ((Willd.) Hook. f. and Thomson) Reversed SARS-CoV-2 Viral Spike-Protein Induced Disease Phenotype in the Xenotransplant Model of Humanized Zebrafish.

Acharya Balkrishna, Lakshmipathi Khandrika, Anurag Varshney. The current Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome disease caused by Coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been a serious strain on the healthcare infrastructure mainly due to the lack of a reliable treatment option. Alternate therapies aimed at symptomatic relief are currently prescribed along with artificial ventilation to relieve distress. Traditional medicine in the form of Ayurveda has been used since ancient times as a holistic treatment option rather than targeted therapy. The practice of Ayurveda has several potent herbal alternatives for chronic cough, inflammation, and respiratory distress which are often seen in the SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study we have used the aqueous extracts of(willd.) Hook. f. and Thomson in the form of Giloy Ghanvati, as a means of treatment to the SARS-CoV-2 spike-protein induced disease phenotype in a humanized zebrafish model. The introduction of spike-protein in the swim bladder transplanted with human lung epithelial cells (A549), caused an infiltration of pro-inflammatory immune cells such as granulocytes and macrophages into the swim bladder. There was also an increased systemic damage as exemplified by renal tissue damage and increased behavioral fever in the disease induction group. These features were reversed in the treatment group, fed with three different dosages of Giloy Ghanvati. The resultant changes in the disease phenotype were comparable to the group that were given the reference compound, Dexamethasone. These findings correlated well with various phyto-compounds detected in the Giloy Ghanvati and their reported roles in the viral disease phenotype amelioration.
HealthNature.com

The effects of chromium supplementation on blood pressure: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized clinical trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Results of studies on the effect of chromium supplementation on blood pressure (BP) are contradictory. The purpose of the current study was to carry out a meta-analysis on the effects of chromium supplementation on systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP). We conducted a systematic literature search of PubMed, SCOPUS, Cochrane Library, Web of Science, and Embase databases from inception up to July 2020 for randomized controlled trials (RCTs) that evaluate the impacts of chromium on SBP and DBP. A random-effects model was used to compute weighted mean differences (WMDs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Heterogeneity was determined by I2 statistics and the Cochrane Q test. Sensitivity analysis was performed by eliminating each study one by one and recalculating the pooled effect. Ten studies comprising a total of 624 subjects were included in our meta-analysis. Chromium supplementation did not significantly change SBP (WMD: −0.642: 95% CI: (−2.15, 1.30) mmHg; p = 0.312; I2 = 12.7%) and DBP (WMD: −0.10; 95% CI: (−1.39, 1.18) mmHg; p = 0.070; I2 = 37.6%). Subgroup analysis based on dose and duration of chromium supplementation also did not significantly change the mean of SBP and DBP. The present meta-analysis of RCTs did not show the beneficial effects of chromium supplementation on BP in adults.
ScienceNeuroscience News

X-Rays Can Control Neuron Function and Behavior

Summary: A novel X-ray scintillator-based optogenetics technique allows researchers to control neural function deep within the brain and alter behavioral responses. Source: Fujita Health University School of Medicine. Conventional optogenetics involves invasive implantation of optical fibers in target brain tissues. This is especially challenging for deep areas of the brain...
CancerNature.com

miR-4293 upregulates lncRNA WFDC21P by suppressing mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 to promote lung carcinoma proliferation

Non-coding RNAs (ncRNAs) involve in diverse biological processes by post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression. Emerging evidence shows that miRNA-4293 plays a significant role in the development of non-small cell lung cancer. However, the oncogenic functions of miR-4293 have not been studied. Our results demonstrated that miR-4293 expression is markedly enhanced in lung carcinoma tissue and cells. Moreover, miR-4293 promotes tumor cell proliferation and metastasis but suppresses apoptosis. Mechanistic investigations identified mRNA-decapping enzyme 2 (DCP2) as a target of miR-4293 and its expression is suppressed by miR-4293. DCP2 can directly or indirectly bind to WFDC21P and downregulates its expression. Consequently, miR-4293 can further promote WFDC21P expression by regulating DCP2. With a positive correlation to miR-4293 expression, WFDC21P also plays an oncogenic role in lung carcinoma. Furthermore, knockdown of WFDC21P results in functional attenuation of miR-4293 on tumor promotion. In vivo xenograft growth is also promoted by both miR-4293 and WFDC21P. Overall, our results establish oncogenic roles for both miR-4293 and WFDC21P and demonstrate that interactions between miRNAs and lncRNAs through DCP2 are important in the regulation of carcinoma pathogenesis. These results provided a valuable theoretical basis for the discovery of lung carcinoma therapeutic targets and diagnostic markers based on miR-4293 and WFDC21P.
CancerNature.com

MK2206 attenuates atherosclerosis by inhibiting lipid accumulation, cell migration, proliferation, and inflammation

Cardiovascular disease is a common comorbidity in patients with cancer, and the main leading cause of noncancer-related deaths in cancer survivors. Considering that current antitumor drugs usually induce cardiovascular injury, the quest for developing new antitumor drugs, especially those with cardiovascular protection, is crucial for improving cancer prognosis. MK2206 is a phase II clinical anticancer drug and the role of this drug in cardiovascular disease is still unclear. Here, we revealed that MK2206 significantly reduced vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic lesions, and inhibited proliferation of vascular smooth muscle cell in ApoE−/− mice in vivo. We demonstrated that MK2206 reduced lipid accumulation by promoting cholesterol efflux but did not affect lipid uptake and decreased inflammatory response by modulating inflammation-related mRNA stability in macrophages. In addition, we revealed that MK2206 suppressed migration, proliferation, and inflammation in vascular smooth muscle cells. Moreover, MK2206 inhibited proliferation and inflammation of endothelial cells. The present results suggest that MK2206, as a promising drug in clinical antitumor therapy, exhibits anti-inflammatory and antiatherosclerotic potential. This report provides a novel strategy for the prevention of cardiovascular comorbidities in cancer survivors.
Nature.com

Working memory representations in visual cortex mediate distraction effects

Although the contents of working memory can be decoded from visual cortex activity, these representations may play a limited role if they are not robust to distraction. We used model-based fMRI to estimate the impact of distracting visual tasks on working memory representations in several visual field maps in visual and frontoparietal association cortex. Here, we show distraction causes the fidelity of working memory representations to briefly dip when both the memorandum and distractor are jointly encoded by the population activities. Distraction induces small biases in memory errors which can be predicted by biases in neural decoding in early visual cortex, but not other regions. Although distraction briefly disrupts working memory representations, the widespread redundancy with which working memory information is encoded may protect against catastrophic loss. In early visual cortex, the neural representation of information in working memory and behavioral performance are intertwined, solidifying its importance in visual memory.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Harnessing psilocybin: antidepressant-like behavioral and synaptic actions of psilocybin are independent of 5-HT2R activation in mice.

Harnessing psilocybin: antidepressant-like behavioral and synaptic actions of psilocybin are independent of 5-HT2R activation in mice. Natalie Hesselgrave, Timothy A Troppoli, Andreas B Wulff, Anthony B Cole, Scott M Thompson. Article Affiliation:. Natalie Hesselgrave. Abstract:. Depression is a widespread and devastating mental illness and the search for rapid-acting antidepressants remains...
ScienceNature.com

Novel HOXD13 variants in syndactyly type 1b and type 1c, and a new spectrum of TP63-related disorders

Syndactyly is the most common limb defect depicting the bony and/or cutaneous fusion of digits. Syndactyly can be of various types depending on the digits involved in the fusion. To date, eight syndactyly-associated genes have been reported, of which HOXD13 and GJA1 have been explored in a few syndactyly but most of them have unknown underlying genetics. In the present study HOXD13, GJA1 and TP63 genes have been screened by resequencing in 24 unrelated sporadic cases with various syndactyly. The screening revealed two pathogenic HOXD13 variants, NM_000523:c.500 A > G [p.(Y167C)], and NM_000523:c.961 A > C [p.(T321P)] in syndactyly type 1b and type 1c, respectively. This is the first report to identify HOXD13 pathogenic variant in syndactyly type 1b and third report in syndactyly type 1c pathogenesis. Furthermore, this study also reports a TP63 pathogenic variant, NM_003722:c.953 G > A [p.(R318H)] in Ectrodactyly and Cleft lip and palate (ECLP). In conclusion, the current study expands the clinical spectrum of HOXD13 and TP63-related disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: ICP4-induced miR-101 attenuates HSV-1 replication

In panel E of Figure 6, all images for pcDNA3 are a duplication of the corresponding pcDNA3 images in panel D of Figure 5. Additionally, the image DAPI for pri-mir-101 + pGRSF1-FLAG is a duplication of the image DAPI for pcDNA3 in panel D of Figure 5. The correct Figure 6 appears below.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling the systematic behavior at the micro and nano length scale

The brisk progression of the industrial digital innovation, leading to high degree of automation and big data transfer in manufacturing technologies, demands continuous development of appropriate off-line metrology methods to support processes' quality with a tolerable assessment of the measurement uncertainty. On the one hand specific-area references propose methods that are not yet well optimized to the changed background, and on the other, international general recommendations guide to effective uncertainty evaluation, but suggesting procedures that are not necessarily proven efficient at the micro- and nano-dimensional scale. The well-known GUM approach (i.e. frequentist statistics) was analyzed with the aim to test consistently its applicability to micro/nano dimensional and surface topography measurements. The investigation assessed three different clarifying situations, giving rise to consistent model equations, and to the achievement of the traceability. The choice of the cases provided a number of influence factors, which are typical liabilities at the micro and nano-length scale, and that have been related to the correction of the systematic behavior, viz. the amount of repeated measurements, the time sequence of the acquired micrographs and the instruments used. Such approach allowed the successful implementation of the GUM approach to micro/nano dimensional and topographic measurements, and also the appraisal of the level of efficacy of the method, its application limits and hints on possible future developments.
ScienceNature.com

Resolving heterogeneity in schizophrenia through a novel systems approach to brain structure: individualized structural covariance network analysis

Reliable mapping of system-level individual differences is a critical first step toward precision medicine for complex disorders such as schizophrenia. Disrupted structural covariance indicates a system-level brain maturational disruption in schizophrenia. However, most studies examine structural covariance at the group level. This prevents subject-level inferences. Here, we introduce a Network Template Perturbation approach to construct individual differential structural covariance network (IDSCN) using regional gray-matter volume. IDSCN quantifies how structural covariance between two nodes in a patient deviates from the normative covariance in healthy subjects. We analyzed T1 images from 1287 subjects, including 107 first-episode (drug-naive) patients and 71 controls in the discovery datasets and established robustness in 213 first-episode (drug-naive), 294 chronic, 99 clinical high-risk patients, and 494 controls from the replication datasets. Patients with schizophrenia were highly variable in their altered structural covariance edges; the number of altered edges was related to severity of hallucinations. Despite this variability, a subset of covariance edges, including the left hippocampus–bilateral putamen/globus pallidus edges, clustered patients into two distinct subgroups with opposing changes in covariance compared to controls, and significant differences in their anxiety and depression scores. These subgroup differences were stable across all seven datasets with meaningful genetic associations and functional annotation for the affected edges. We conclude that the underlying physiology of affective symptoms in schizophrenia involves the hippocampus and putamen/pallidum, predates disease onset, and is sufficiently consistent to resolve morphological heterogeneity throughout the illness course. The two schizophrenia subgroups identified thus have implications for the nosology and clinical treatment.
HealthNature.com

Prediction of treatment outcome in burning mouth syndrome patients using machine learning based on clinical data

The purpose of this study is to apply a machine learning approach to predict whether patients with burning mouth syndrome (BMS) respond to the initial approach and clonazepam therapy based on clinical data. Among the patients with the primary type of BMS who visited the clinic from 2006 to 2015, those treated with the initial approach of detailed explanation regarding home care instruction and use of oral topical lubricants, or who were prescribed clonazepam for a minimum of 1 month were included in this study. The clinical data and treatment outcomes were collected from medical records. Extreme Gradient-Boosted Decision Trees was used for machine learning algorithms to construct prediction models. Accuracy of the prediction models was evaluated and feature importance calculated. The accuracy of the prediction models for the initial approach and clonazepam therapy was 67.6% and 67.4%, respectively. Aggravating factors and psychological distress were important features in the prediction model for the initial approach, and intensity of symptoms before administration was the important feature in the prediction model for clonazepam therapy. In conclusion, the analysis of treatment outcomes in patients with BMS using a machine learning approach showed meaningful results of clinical applicability.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: The orthopedic characterization of cfap298 mutants validate zebrafish to faithfully model human AIS

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86856-1, published online 01 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Laura Marie-Hardy, Yasmine Cantaut-Belarif, Raphaël Pietton, Lotfi Slimani and Hugues Pascal-Moussellard, which were incorrectly given as Marie-Hardy Laura, Cantaut-Belarif Yasmine, Pietton Raphaël, Slimani Lotfi and Pascal-Moussellard Hugues respectively.
HealthNature.com

Accumbens D2-MSN hyperactivity drives antipsychotic-induced behavioral supersensitivity

Antipsychotic-induced dopamine supersensitivity, or behavioral supersensitivity, is a problematic consequence of long-term antipsychotic treatment characterized by the emergence of motor abnormalities, refractory symptoms, and rebound psychosis. The underlying mechanisms are unclear and no approaches exist to prevent or reverse these unwanted effects of antipsychotic treatment. Here we demonstrate that behavioral supersensitivity stems from long-lasting pre, post and perisynaptic plasticity, including insertion of Ca2+-permeable AMPA receptors and loss of D2 receptor-dependent inhibitory postsynaptic currents (IPSCs) in D2 receptor-expressing medium spiny neurons (D2-MSNs) in the nucleus accumbens core (NAcore). The resulting hyperexcitability, prominent in a subpopulation of D2-MSNs (21%), caused locomotor sensitization to cocaine and was associated with behavioral endophenotypes of antipsychotic treatment resistance and substance use disorder, including disrupted extinction learning and augmented cue-induced cocaine-seeking behavior. Chemogenetic restoration of IPSCs in D2-MSNs in the NAcore was sufficient to prevent antipsychotic-induced supersensitivity, pointing to an entirely novel therapeutic direction for overcoming this condition.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Modeling and live imaging of mechanical instabilities in the zebrafish aorta during hematopoiesis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88667-w, published online 29 April 2021. In the original version of this Article Dmitrii Chalin was incorrectly affiliated with ‘Faculty of Physics, Southern Federal University, Zorge 5, Rostov-on-Don, 344090, Russian Federation’. The correct affiliation is listed below. Research and Education Center “Materials”, Don State Technical University,...

