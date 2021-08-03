Cancel
Regional metabolic and network changes in Meige syndrome

By Jiayu Liu ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6976-4568
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo contribute to the understanding of the aetiology and pathogenesis of Meige syndrome, the metabolic networks of patients with Meige syndrome were investigated using 18F-fluoro-D-glucose positron emission tomography (18F-FDG-PET) imaging of cerebral glucose metabolism. Fifty right-handed and unmedicated primary Meige syndrome patients enrolled between September 2017 and September 2020 at the Department of Neurosurgery, Peking University People’s Hospital, and 50 age- and sex-matched healthy control subjects participated in the study. Metabolic connectivity and graph theory analysis were used to investigate metabolic network differences based on 18F-FDG-PET images. Glucose hypometabolism was detected in the left internal globus pallidus and parietal lobe, right frontal lobe and postcentral gyrus, and bilateral thalamus and cerebellum of patients with Meige syndrome. Clustering coefficients (Cps) (density threshold: 16–28%; P < 0.05) and shortest path lengths (Lps) (density threshold: 10–15%; P < 0.05) were higher in Meige syndrome patients than in healthy controls. Small-worldness was lower in Meige syndrome patients than in healthy controls, and centrality was significantly lower in the right superior occipital gyrus and pallidum and higher in the right thalamus. Hypometabolism in the globus pallidus and thalamus may indicate basal ganglia-thalamocortical motor circuit abnormalities as a pathogenic mechanism of Meige syndrome, providing a possible explanation for the efficacy of deep brain stimulation (DBS) in improving symptoms. Meige syndrome patients had abnormal small-world properties. Centrality changes in the right pallidus and thalamus verified the important roles of these regions in the pathogenesis of Meige syndrome.

