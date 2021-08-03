Cancel
Cortical representation of experimental periodontal pain: a functional magnetic resonance imaging study

By Angelika Maurer
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this study was to investigate central pain representations during loading of the periodontium induced by orthodontic and occlusal stress. Nineteen healthy male volunteers (25.7 ± 2.8 years) were tested on two consecutive days: after phenotyping (questionnaires) and determination of warmth (WPT) and heat (HPT) pain thresholds, functional magnetic resonance imaging was performed as event-related paradigm including 36 tooth clenchings of 3 s duration, alternating with rest periods varying between 20–30 s. The task was performed in absence (T1) and 24 h after placement of an elastic separator between the second bicuspid and the first molar on the right side of the lower jaw (T2). No significant changes in WPT and HPT were observed but pain ratings were significantly elevated at T2. Significantly elevated activation at T2, as compared to T1, was found in bilateral sensorimotor cortex, bilateral secondary sensory cortex, supplementary motor area, right rolandic operculum, and bilateral insula. Our data show for the first time in humans that periodontal stimulation, as tested by tooth clenching in the presence of an elastic separator, goes along with specific expressions of pain at behavioral and neuronal network levels. Findings supplement the existing neuroimaging literature on odontogenic pain.

ScienceNature.com

Correction: Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival

Correction to: British Journal of Cancer https://doi.org/10.1038/s41416-020-0794-x, published online 17 March 2020. The article “Serine-dependent redox homeostasis regulates glioblastoma cell survival”, written by Anna L. Engel, Nadja I. Lorenz, Kevin Klann, Christian Münch, Cornelia Depner, Joachim P. Steinbach, Michael W. Ronellenfitsch and Anna-Luisa Luger, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 17 March 2020 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 23 July 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
FitnessBioMed Central

Timing of physical therapy for individuals with patellofemoral pain and the influence on healthcare use, costs and recurrence rates: an observational study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 751 (2021) Cite this article. Early physical therapy has been shown to decrease downstream healthcare use, costs and recurrence rates in some musculoskeletal conditions, but it has not been investigated in individuals with patellofemoral pain. The purpose was to evaluate how the use and timing of physical therapy influenced downstream healthcare use, costs, and recurrence rates.
ScienceNature.com

Imaging multiple sclerosis pathology at 160 μm isotropic resolution by human whole-brain ex vivo magnetic resonance imaging at 3 T

Postmortem magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the fixed healthy and diseased human brain facilitates spatial resolutions and image quality that is not achievable with in vivo MRI scans. Though challenging—and almost exclusively performed at 7 T field strength—depicting the tissue architecture of the entire brain in fine detail is invaluable since it enables the study of neuroanatomy and uncovers important pathological features in neurological disorders. The objectives of the present work were (1) to develop a 3D isotropic ultra-high-resolution imaging approach for human whole-brain ex vivo acquisitions working on a standard clinical 3 T MRI system; and (2) to explore the sensitivity and specificity of this concept for specific pathoanatomical features of multiple sclerosis. The reconstructed images demonstrate unprecedented resolution and soft tissue contrast of the diseased human brain at 3 T, thus allowing visualization of sub-millimetric lesions in the different cortical layers and in the cerebellar cortex, as well as unique cortical lesion characteristics such as the presence of incomplete/complete iron rims, and patterns of iron accumulation. Further details such as the subpial molecular layer, the line of Gennari, and some intrathalamic nuclei are also well distinguishable.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Role and effectiveness of complex and supervised rehabilitation on overall and hand function in systemic sclerosis patients—one-year follow-up study

The aim of this study was to estimate the long-term results of complex and supervised rehabilitation of the hands in systemic sclerosis (SSc) patients. Fifty-one patients were enrolled in this study: 27 patients (study group) were treated with a 4-week complex, supervised rehabilitation protocol. The control group of 24 patients was prescribed a home exercise program alone. Both groups were evaluated at baseline and after 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-months of follow-up with the Disability of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand Questionnaire (DAHS) as the primary outcome, pain (VAS—visual analog scale), Cochin Hand Function Scale (CHFS), Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index (HAQ-DI), Scleroderma-HAQ (SHAQ), range of motion (d-FTP—delta finger to palm, Kapandji finger opposition test) and hand grip and pinch as the secondary outcomes. Only the study group showed significant improvements in the DASH, VAS, CHFS and SHAQ after 1, 3 and 6 months of follow-up (P = 0.0001). Additionally, moderate correlations between the DASH, CHFS and SHAQ (R = 0.7203; R = 0.6788; P = 0.0001) were found. Complex, supervised rehabilitation improves hand and overall function in SSc patients up to 6 months after the treatment but not in the long term. The regular repetition of this rehabilitation program should be recommended every 3–6 months to maintain better hand and overall function.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Genetic testing in ambulatory cardiology clinics reveals high rate of findings with clinical management implications

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in adults in the United States, yet the benefits of genetic testing are not universally accepted. We developed the “HeartCare” panel of genes associated with CVD, evaluating high-penetrance Mendelian conditions, coronary artery disease (CAD) polygenic risk, LPA gene polymorphisms, and specific pharmacogenetic (PGx) variants. We enrolled 709 individuals from cardiology clinics at Baylor College of Medicine, and samples were analyzed in a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory. Results were returned to the ordering physician and uploaded to the electronic medical record.
ScienceNature.com

Pharmacological and optical activation of TrkB in Parvalbumin interneurons regulate intrinsic states to orchestrate cortical plasticity

Elevated states of brain plasticity typical for critical periods of early postnatal life can be reinstated in the adult brain through interventions, such as antidepressant treatment and environmental enrichment, and induced plasticity may be critical for the antidepressant action. Parvalbumin-positive (PV) interneurons regulate the closure of developmental critical periods and can alternate between high and low plasticity states in response to experience in adulthood. We now show that PV plasticity states and cortical networks are regulated through the activation of TrkB neurotrophin receptors. Visual cortical plasticity induced by fluoxetine, a widely prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) antidepressant, was lost in mice with reduced expression of TrkB in PV interneurons. Conversely, optogenetic gain-of-function studies revealed that activation of an optically activatable TrkB (optoTrkB) specifically in PV interneurons switches adult cortical networks into a state of elevated plasticity within minutes by decreasing the intrinsic excitability of PV interneurons, recapitulating the effects of fluoxetine. TrkB activation shifted cortical networks towards a low PV configuration, promoting oscillatory synchrony, increased excitatory-inhibitory balance, and ocular dominance plasticity. OptoTrkB activation promotes the phosphorylation of Kv3.1 channels and reduces the expression of Kv3.2 mRNA providing a mechanism for the lower excitability. In addition, decreased expression and puncta of Synaptotagmin2 (Syt2), a presynaptic marker of PV interneurons involved in Ca2+-dependent neurotransmitter release, suggests lower inputs onto pyramidal neurons suppressing feed-forward inhibition. Together, the results provide mechanistic insights into how TrkB activation in PV interneurons orchestrates the activity of cortical networks and mediating antidepressant responses in the adult brain.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Relationship between abnormalities detected by magnetic resonance imaging and knee symptoms in early knee osteoarthritis

We investigated the prevalence of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) findings and their relationship with knee symptoms in women without radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis (KOA). This cross-sectional cohort study included 359 Japanese women without radiographic evidence of KOA (Kellgren‒Lawrence grade < 2). All participants underwent T2-weighted fat-suppressed MRI of their knees. Structural abnormalities (cartilage damage, bone marrow lesions [BMLs], subchondral cysts, bone attrition, osteophytes, meniscal lesions, and synovitis) were scored according to the whole-organ MRI score method. Knee symptoms were evaluated using the Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score. Participants were divided into early and non-KOA groups based on early KOA classification criteria. Logistic regression analysis was performed to evaluate the relationship between MRI abnormalities and knee symptoms. Cartilage damage was the most common abnormality (43.5%). The prevalences of cartilage damage, BMLs, subchondral cysts, bone attrition, meniscal lesions, and synovitis were higher in patients with early KOA than in those without. Synovitis (odds ratio [OR] 2.254, P = 0.002) and meniscal lesions (OR 1.479, P = 0.031) were positively associated with the presence of early KOA. Synovitis was most strongly associated with knee pain and might be a therapeutic target in patients with early KOA.
CancerNature.com

Caspase-8 mutations associated with head and neck cancer differentially retain functional properties related to TRAIL-induced apoptosis and cytokine induction

The cysteine protease, caspase-8, undergoes dimerization, processing, and activation following stimulation of cells with death ligands such as TRAIL, and mediates TRAIL induction of the extrinsic apoptosis pathway. In addition, caspase-8 mediates TRAIL-induced activation of NF-κB and upregulation of immunosuppressive chemokines/cytokines, via a mechanism independent of caspase-8 catalytic activity. The gene encoding procaspase-8 is mutated in 10% of human head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCCs). Despite a paucity of experimental evidence, HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutations are commonly assumed to be loss of function. To investigate their functional properties and phenotypic effects, 18 HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants were expressed in doxycycline-inducible fashion in cell line models wherein the endogenous wild-type caspase-8 was deleted. We observed that 5/8 mutants in the amino-terminal prodomain, but 0/10 mutants in the carboxyl-terminal catalytic region, retained an ability to mediate TRAIL-induced apoptosis. Caspase-8 proteins with mutations in the prodomain were defective in dimerization, whereas all ten of the catalytic region mutants efficiently dimerized, revealing an inverse relationship between dimerization and apoptosis induction for the mutant proteins. Roughly half (3/8) of the prodomain mutants and 9/10 of the catalytic region mutants retained the ability to mediate TRAIL induction of immunosuppressive CXCL1, IL-6, or IL-8. Doxycycline-induced expression of wild-type caspase-8 or a representative mutant led to an increased percentage of T and NKT cells in syngeneic HNSCC xenograft tumors. These findings demonstrate that HNSCC-associated caspase-8 mutants retain properties that may influence TRAIL-mediated apoptosis and cytokine induction, as well as the composition of the tumor microenvironment.
ScienceNature.com

Increased biological antioxidant potential in the cerebrospinal fluid of transient global amnesia patients

Oxidative stress may accompany the pathological process in transient global amnesia (TGA). We measured the biological antioxidant potential (BAP) in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) of TGA patients. We enrolled 13 TGA patients (7 men, 6 women; mean age 65.0 years [48–70 years]) and 24 control subjects (12 men, 12 women; mean age 38.2 years [17–65 years]; age did not correlate with csfBAP in this group). We performed brain MRI in all TGA patients, and CA1 lesions were noted by MRI in 5 subjects. We measured csfBAP, total antioxidant properties, in all TGA patients and controls. csfBAP levels were higher in TGA patients than in controls (p = 0.024, 0.028). csfBAP levels in TGA patients did not differ between MRI-positive and -negative subgroups. Elevated csfBAP levels were observed in TGA patients, suggesting that oxidative stress may have a role in the pathogenesis of TGA.
ScienceNature.com

Clustering and control for adaptation uncovers time-warped spike time patterns in cortical networks in vivo

How information in the nervous system is encoded by patterns of action potentials (i.e. spikes) remains an open question. Multi-neuron patterns of single spikes are a prime candidate for spike time encoding but their temporal variability requires further characterisation. Here we show how known sources of spike count variability affect stimulus-evoked spike time patterns between neurons separated over multiple layers and columns of adult rat somatosensory cortex in vivo. On subsets of trials (clusters) and after controlling for stimulus-response adaptation, spike time differences between pairs of neurons are “time-warped” (compressed/stretched) by trial-to-trial changes in shared excitability, explaining why fixed spike time patterns and noise correlations are seldom reported. We show that predicted cortical state is correlated between groups of 4 neurons, introducing the possibility of spike time pattern modulation by population-wide trial-to-trial changes in excitability (i.e. cortical state). Under the assumption of state-dependent coding, we propose an improved potential encoding capacity.
PfizerNature.com

Multi-modal magnetic resonance imaging in a mouse model of concussion

This data collection contains Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) data, including structural, diffusion, stimulus-evoked, and resting-state functional MRI and behavioural assessment results, including acute post-impact Loss-of-Righting Reflex time and acute, subacute, and longer-term Neural Severity Score, and Open Field Behaviour obtained from a mouse model of concussion. Four cohorts with 43 3–4 months old male mice in total were used: Sham (n = 14, n = 6 day 2, n = 3 day 7, n = 5 day 14), concussion day 2 (CON 2; n = 9), concussion day 7 (CON 7; n = 10), concussion day 14 (CON 14; n = 10). The data collection contains the aforementioned MRI data in compressed NIFTI format, data sheets on animal’s backgrounds and behavioural outcomes and is made publicly available from a data repository. The available data are intended to facility cross-study comparisons, meta-analysis, and science reproducibility.
CancerNature.com

CXCR4 hyperactivation cooperates with TCL1 in CLL development and aggressiveness

Aberrant CXCR4 activity has been implicated in lymphoma pathogenesis, disease progression, and resistance to therapies. Using a mouse model with a gain-of-function CXCR4 mutation (CXCR4C1013G) that hyperactivates CXCR4 signaling, we identified CXCR4 as a crucial activator of multiple key oncogenic pathways. CXCR4 hyperactivation resulted in an expansion of transitional B1 lymphocytes, which represent the precursors of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Indeed, CXCR4 hyperactivation led to a significant acceleration of disease onset and a more aggressive phenotype in the murine Eµ-TCL1 CLL model. Hyperactivated CXCR4 signaling cooperated with TCL1 to cause a distinct oncogenic transcriptional program in B cells, characterized by PLK1/FOXM1-associated pathways. In accordance, Eµ-TCL1;CXCR4C1013G B cells enriched a transcriptional signature from patients with Richter’s syndrome, an aggressive transformation of CLL. Notably, MYC activation in aggressive lymphoma was associated with increased CXCR4 expression. In line with this finding, additional hyperactive CXCR4 signaling in the Eµ-Myc mouse, a model of aggressive B-cell cancer, did not impact survival. In summary, we here identify CXCR4 hyperactivation as a co-driver of an aggressive lymphoma phenotype.
HealthNature.com

Structural network topology and microstructural alterations of the anterior insula associate with cognitive and affective impairment in Parkinson’s disease

The aim of the current study was to assess the structural centrality and microstructural integrity of the cortical hubs of the salience network, the anterior insular cortex (AIC) subregions and anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), and their relationship to cognitive and affective impairment in PD. MRI of 53 PD patients and 15 age-matched controls included 3D-T1 for anatomical registration, and diffusion tensor imaging for probabilistic tractography. Network topological measures of eigenvector and betweenness centrality were calculated for ventral (vAI) and dorsal (dAI) AIC. Microstructural tract integrity between vAI, dAI and the ACC was quantified with fractional anisotrophy (FA) and mean diffusivity (MD). Structural integrity and connectivity were related to cognitive and affective scores. The dAI had significantly higher eigenvector centrality in PD than controls (p < 0.01), associated with higher depression scores (left dAI only, rs = 0.28, p < 0.05). Tracts between dAI and ACC showed lower FA and higher MD in PD (p < 0.05), and associated with lower semantic fluency, working memory and executive functioning, and higher anxiety scores (range 0.002 < p < 0.05). This study provides evidence for clinically relevant structural damage to the cortical hubs of the salience network in PD, possibly due to extensive local neuropathology and loss of interconnecting AIC-ACC tracts.
CancerNature.com

Arsenene-mediated multiple independently targeted reactive oxygen species burst for cancer therapy

The modulation of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels is crucial for cellular homeostasis and determination of cellular fate. A sublethal level of ROS sustains cell proliferation, differentiation and promotes tumor metastasis, while a drastic ROS burst directly induces apoptosis. Herein, surface-oxidized arsenene nanosheets (As/AsxOy NSs) with type II heterojunction are fabricated with efficient ·O2− and 1O2 production and glutathione consumption through prolonging the lifetime of photo-excited electron-hole pairs. Moreover, the portion of AsxOy with oxygen vacancies not only catalyzes a Fenton-like reaction, generating ·OH and O2 from H2O2, but also inactivates main anti-oxidants to cut off the “retreat routes” of ROS. After polydopamine (PDA) and cancer cell membrane (M) coating, the engineered As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs serve as an intelligent theranostic platform with active tumor targeting and long-term blood circulation. Given its narrow-band-gap-enabled in vivo fluorescence imaging properties, As/AsxOy@PDA@M NSs could be applied as an imaging-guided non-invasive and real-time nanomedicine for cancer therapy.
Public HealthNature.com

A cardiovascular magnetic resonance imaging-based pilot study to assess coronary microvascular disease in COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) and is primarily characterised by a respiratory disease. However, SARS-CoV-2 can directly infect vascular endothelium and subsequently cause vascular inflammation, atherosclerotic plaque instability and thereby result in both endothelial dysfunction and myocardial inflammation/infarction. Interestingly, up to 50% of patients suffer from persistent exercise dyspnoea and a post-viral fatigue syndrome (PVFS) after having overcome an acute COVID-19 infection. In the present study, we assessed the presence of coronary microvascular disease (CMD) by cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) in post-COVID-19 patients still suffering from exercise dyspnoea and PVFS. N = 22 patients who recently recovered from COVID-19, N = 16 patients with classic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and N = 17 healthy control patients without relevant cardiac disease underwent dedicated vasodilator-stress CMR studies on a 1.5-T MR scanner. The CMR protocol comprised cine and late-gadolinium-enhancement (LGE) imaging as well as velocity-encoded (VENC) phase-contrast imaging of the coronary sinus flow (CSF) at rest and during pharmacological stress (maximal vasodilation induced by 400 µg IV regadenoson). Using CSF measurements at rest and during stress, global myocardial perfusion reserve (MPR) was calculated. There was no difference in left ventricular ejection-fraction (LV-EF) between COVID-19 patients and controls (60% [57–63%] vs. 63% [60–66%], p = NS). There were only N = 4 COVID-19 patients (18%) showing a non-ischemic pattern of LGE. VENC-based flow measurements showed that CSF at rest was higher in COVID-19 patients compared to controls (1.78 ml/min [1.19–2.23 ml/min] vs. 1.14 ml/min [0.91–1.32 ml/min], p = 0.048). In contrast, CSF during stress was lower in COVID-19 patients compared to controls (3.33 ml/min [2.76–4.20 ml/min] vs. 5.32 ml/min [3.66–5.52 ml/min], p = 0.05). A significantly reduced MPR was calculated in COVID-19 patients compared to healthy controls (2.73 [2.10–4.15–11] vs. 4.82 [3.70–6.68], p = 0.005). No significant differences regarding MPR were detected between COVID-19 patients and HCM patients. In post-COVID-19 patients with persistent exertional dyspnoea and PVFS, a significantly reduced MPR suggestive of CMD—similar to HCM patients—was observed in the present study. A reduction in MPR can be caused by preceding SARS-CoV-2-associated direct as well as secondary triggered mechanisms leading to diffuse CMD, and may explain ongoing symptoms of exercise dyspnoea and PVFS in some patients after COVID-19 infection.
PfizerNature.com

Exploring regulation and function of dopamine D3 receptors in alcohol use disorder. A PET [C]-(+)-PHNO study

Preclinical studies support an important role of dopamine D3 receptors (DRD3s) in alcohol use disorder (AUD). In animals, voluntary alcohol consumption increases DRD3 expression, and pharmacological blockade of DRD3s attenuates alcohol self-administration and reinstatement of alcohol seeking. However, these findings have yet to be translated in humans. This study used positron emission tomography (PET) and [11C]-(+)-PHNO to compare receptor levels in several dopamine D2 receptor (DRD2) and DRD3 regions of interest between AUD subjects in early abstinence (n = 17; 6.59 ± 4.14 days of abstinence) and healthy controls (n = 18). We recruited non-treatment seeking subjects meeting DSM-5 criteria for AUD. We examined the relationship between DRD2/3 levels and both alcohol craving and alcohol motivation/wanting, using a cue reactivity procedure and an intravenous alcohol self-administration (IVASA) paradigm, respectively. [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding levels in AUD subjects were significantly lower than binding in HCs when looking at all DRD2/3 ROIs jointly (Wilk’s Λ = .58, F(6,28) =3.33, p = 0.013, η2p = 0.42), however there were no region-specific differences. Binding values demonstrate −12.3% and −16.1% lower [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SMST and SN respectively, though these differences did not withstand Bonferroni corrections. There was a positive association between [11C]-(+)-PHNO binding in the SN (almost exclusively reflective of DRD3) and alpha (lower values reflect higher alcohol demand) in the APT after Bonferroni corrections (r = 0.66, p = 0.0080). This demonstrates that AUD subjects with lower DRD3 levels in the SN exhibit increased demand for alcohol. These results replicate previous findings demonstrating reduced DRD2/3 levels while also supporting a lack of DRD3 upregulation and potential downregulation in early abstinent AUD. Furthermore, the finding that binding in the SN is associated with alcohol demand warrants further examination.
WildlifeNature.com

Illuminating the cells: transient transformation of citrus to study gene functions and organelle activities related to fruit quality

Although multiple microscopic techniques have been applied to horticultural research, few studies of individual organelles in living fruit cells have been reported to date. In this paper, we established an efficient system for the transient transformation of citrus fruits using an Agrobacterium-mediated method. Kumquat (Fortunella crassifolia Swingle) was used; it exhibits higher transformation efficiency than all citrus fruits that have been tested and a prolonged-expression window. Fruits were transformed with fluorescent reporters, and confocal microscopy and live-cell imaging were used to study their localization and dynamics. Moreover, various pH sensors targeting different subcellular compartments were expressed, and the local pH environments in cells from different plant tissues were compared. The results indicated that vacuoles are most likely the main organelles that contribute to the low pH of citrus fruits. In summary, our method is effective for studying various membrane trafficking events, protein localization, and cell physiology in fruit and can provide new insight into fruit biology research.
ScienceNature.com

Simplifying functional network representation and interpretation through causality clustering

Functional networks, i.e. networks representing the interactions between the elements of a complex system and reconstructed from the observed elements’ dynamics, are becoming a fundamental tool to unravel the structures created by the movement of information in systems like the human brain. They also present drawbacks, one of the most important being the inherent difficulty in representing and interpreting the resulting structures for large number of nodes and links. I here propose a causality clustering approach, based on grouping nodes into clusters according to their similarity in the overall information dynamics, the latter one being measured by a causality metric. The whole system can then arbitrarily be simplified, with nodes being grouped in e.g. sources, brokers and sinks of information. The advantages and limitations of the proposed approach are discussed using a set of synthetic and real-world data sets, the latter ones representing two neuroscience and technological problems.
ScienceNature.com

Seven-month kinetics of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and role of pre-existing antibodies to human coronaviruses

Unraveling the long-term kinetics of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and the individual characteristics influencing it, including the impact of pre-existing antibodies to human coronaviruses causing common cold (HCoVs), is essential to understand protective immunity to COVID-19 and devise effective surveillance strategies. IgM, IgA and IgG levels against six SARS-CoV-2 antigens and the nucleocapsid antigen of the four HCoV (229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1) were quantified by Luminex, and antibody neutralization capacity was assessed by flow cytometry, in a cohort of health care workers followed up to 7 months (N = 578). Seroprevalence increases over time from 13.5% (month 0) and 15.6% (month 1) to 16.4% (month 6). Levels of antibodies, including those with neutralizing capacity, are stable over time, except IgG to nucleocapsid antigen and IgM levels that wane. After the peak response, anti-spike antibody levels increase from ~150 days post-symptom onset in all individuals (73% for IgG), in the absence of any evidence of re-exposure. IgG and IgA to HCoV are significantly higher in asymptomatic than symptomatic seropositive individuals. Thus, pre-existing cross-reactive HCoVs antibodies could have a protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Neural fragility as an EEG marker of the seizure onset zone

Over 15 million patients with epilepsy worldwide do not respond to drugs. Successful surgical treatment requires complete removal or disconnection of the seizure onset zone (SOZ), brain region(s) where seizures originate. Unfortunately, surgical success rates vary between 30 and 70% because no clinically validated biological marker of the SOZ exists. We develop and retrospectively validate a new electroencephalogram (EEG) marker—neural fragility—in a retrospective analysis of 91 patients by using neural fragility of the annotated SOZ as a metric to predict surgical outcomes. Fragility predicts 43 out of 47 surgical failures, with an overall prediction accuracy of 76% compared with the accuracy of clinicians at 48% (successful outcomes). In failed outcomes, we identify fragile regions that were untreated. When compared to 20 EEG features proposed as SOZ markers, fragility outperformed in predictive power and interpretability, which suggests neural fragility as an EEG biomarker of the SOZ.

