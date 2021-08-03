Simple Tips for Delivering Exceptional Post-Pandemic Customer Experience

The restaurant industry took the brunt of the pandemic’s economic and societal impact and is now being asked to respond to the permanently changed consumer landscape. As the world grapples with the next wave of COVID-19, businesses are confronted with product and labor shortages, a sudden increase in ecommerce and a variety of shifting consumption patterns. It’s not enough just to recover, retail and specifically restaurants and the food industry are compelled to pivot, adapt and create a model that will endure.