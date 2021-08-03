Cancel
Health Services

Savvy Senior: Does Medicare cover home health care?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR SAVVY SENIOR: How does Medicare cover in-home health care? My husband has a chronic health condition that makes it very difficult for him to leave the house, so I’m wondering if he could qualify for Medicare home health care. — Seeking Help. DEAR SEEKING: Medicare covers a wide variety...

