“It is disgusting that only 50% of Otsego County residents are vaccinated. The vaccination Refuseniks are selfishly getting a free ride from responsible citizens who have rolled up their sleeves. When once again isolation measures are imposed, we’ll know who to thank, won’t we? It’s time for vaccine mandates! And time for the anti-vaxxers, not us, to bear the consequences of their choice. Shame on them!”