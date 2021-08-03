Use this easy tool to become your local market expert

When it comes time to sell your vehicle, there are several different things you can do to help get the most value for your car, and don’t leave any extra money on the table. Selling your used car for the best price can help pay off your existing auto loan or lease and sometimes even help put some money back in your pocket. Typically, you’ll have a few different ways you can sell your car which ranges from easily selling to a local dealership to listing the car yourself and waiting for a potential private party buyer. In some cases, you may end up getting more value if you sell it to a private party but it does come with its own headaches and pitfalls.