WeatherTalk: It's time for the Perseid meteor shower

By John Wheeler
INFORUM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Perseid meteor shower is an annual concentration of shooting stars as Earth passes through the particularly dirty path of comet Swift-Tuttle. Perseid meteors start to increase in late July and continue through late August, but the peak will be Aug. 11-13 with the most meteors coming after midnight. The shooting stars are mostly about the size of a grain of sand and are more than 50 miles up in the sky. They burn up quickly but brightly because they are moving at about 37 miles per second relative to Earth’s atmosphere.

