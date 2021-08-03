WeatherTalk: It's time for the Perseid meteor shower

Welcome to the 88th edition of 6 Storm Team Starwatch! This is a blog that will be posted every week that will list events happening in the sky!. Make sure to look up after sunset tonight! If you look West about 45 minutes after sunset you will be able to see both Venus and Mars (Sky & Telescope). Venus is also in conjunction with Regulus and will appear close to it (Sky & Telescope). The image below shows what to look for in the sky.