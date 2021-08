After days of dreary action, the speculative stocks suddenly came alive. The action came after small-caps and growth stocks had been struggling while the indexes trended higher on poor breadth. I had thought that I might have an opportunity to attend to some other matters while stocks languished, but we ended up with some of the best trading action under the surface in a while. Not only did the smaller and speculative stocks do well, but the crypto-related names were hot, too.