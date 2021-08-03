Need help getting a job? Goodwill Career Training Center reopens in Springfield
PANAMA CITY — The nonprofit Goodwill reopened its Career Training Center in Springfield on Friday after being shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the reopening, people from the community got to tour the facility and learn what the Career Training Center has to offer. The center offers courses and certifications that range from computer basics to health care to financial literacy.www.newsherald.com
