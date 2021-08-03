Cancel
ASK IRA: Did the Heat get significantly better Monday?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Q: Ira, I don’t understand the fascination with Kyle Lowry. I don’t even consider it an upgrade over Goran Dragic, especially when you consider the cost and length of his extension, and his age. It feels like a net loss to me. — Brian, Mount Vernon, Wash.

A: I’ve gotten this question in many forms in recent days, and, amid the speculation, even in recent weeks. So here are my thoughts on why Kyle Lowry is at least viewed as an upgrade: 1. He is a superior defender to Goran Dragic when it comes to opponents attacking off the dribble, a factor that is critical to a Heat defense lacking much in the way of deterrence at the rim. 2. He is a willing big-shot taker and maker at the ends of games, something Goran seemingly was a bit reluctant to do outside of international competition. So now it does not have to be Butler or bust at crunch time. 3. It’s something different. That might sound trite, but there is something to be said about shaking it up after failing to win a single playoff game and barely avoiding the play-in round. I will leave it to others to debate whether it is a huge upgrade, but it would seem undeniable to deny it as an upgrade.

Q: What was the point of the Miami getting young if you instantly make them an aging, undersized team? Of all the free agents to get, these are the Heat’s moves? We did our usual signing: undersized for the position, added aging to the equation. Do you think these moves, along with the extensions get the Heat any closer to a championship? — Frank, Naples.

A: Honestly, not sure. Basically you swapped out Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza for Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. If Lowry is dominant, All-NBA level, then all else can be put aside. But remember, this was a summer the Heat saved up for. Then came Monday, and an interesting-but-not-overwhelming remake.

Q: I do not get the PJ Tucker signing. He is an undersized power forward, well past his prime and his scoring and rebounding numbers have only gone down over the last five years. Rudy Gay or Markieff Morris would have been much better options. — Greg, Jacksonville.

A: Seems that way, doesn’t it? But Pat Riley and the Heat tend to fall in like and stay in like, and they’ve always liked PJ Tucker. So now we wait to see how the Heat handle the rotation at power forward.

Comments / 0

