Off Duty California SWAT Cop Pulls Gun at a Beach Bar

California State News by Betty Smith, Public Safety Bureau Chief

California authorities said an off-duty policeman, Trevor Sterling, who has served the San Diego department for nine years was arrested outside a bar over the weekend on suspicion of assault with a weapon and brandishing a firearm.

During a disturbance at a bar in Pacific Beach, the officer displayed a personal firearm "in a threatening manner.". Sterling served as a member of the Special Operations Unit that specialized in gang suppression efforts.

The officer was suspended without pay from the department and Police Chief David Nisleit said "I would like to let the community know that this is being investigated thoroughly (to the fullest extent) and sent to the District Attorney's Office for review.". Sterling was stripped of his badge and gun.

Further details about this incident have not been released by California officials.

An officer of the same name was involved in a shooting, back in 2016, that killed 30-year old Thongsoune Vilaysane. In that case, Sterling was one of 4 officers who, reportedly, opened fire on the suspect during a chase over a stolen car.

The Public Information Officer has not confirmed if the 2 Trevor's are (in fact) the same Trevor.

Should an officer that has to surrender his service weapon also be required to surrender his personal weapons? Let us know what you think.