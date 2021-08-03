Parents Outraged, Fearful That Palm Beach Schools Won’t Mandate Masks

MOM: “FRANKLY, I’M TERRIFIED.”

Angst As School Starts In Days. Parents Say Schools Protect Kids From Violence, Guns, “COVID Is No Different.”

But Others: “Ron DeSantis Is Best Governor Ever.”

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents of students in the Palm Beach County School District say they are outraged and scared as the school board apparently prepares to say that it can’t enforce a mask mandate.

A “special” school board meeting is set for Wednesday afternoon.

While a masking item is not specifically on the agenda, there are now two “information” items set for discussion. The first is “information” from new Superintendent of Schools Michael Burke, and the second is an “information” item listed as being from “School Board members.”

It is believed members will say that a mask mandate is impossible to enforce due to the executive ordered signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. That order essentially says mask use is to be determined by parents, not the school district.

Parents sharing comments with BocaNewsNow.com largely say the Palm Beach County School District needs to step up and take safety into its own hands — the same way it works to protect students from physical or gun violence on campus.

The following is a sample of the hundreds of comments we’ve received over the past few days.

“This is crazy that masks will be optional, especially in elementary grades where vaccines are not yet available, new more aggressive variants are evolving, and the study of long-haul effects of COVID infection on health are still in their infancy (and now especially given that both the CDC and the AAP are recommending masks in schools). The fact that PBC has chosen not to listen has driven our family to enroll our 8 year old son in the PBC Virtual School option instead, since even though their self-directed learning approach will be very challenging for a 3rd grader, we will not be taking any chances with our son’s and our family’s health and wellbeing…”

“My wife is a medical doctor and actual Covid-19 scientist, and her very EXPERT medical advice is that everyone needs to mask up, period. The politics needs to stop when it’s people’s lives at risk. We make other vaccines and precautions mandatory for schools and this is absolutely no different. My 5 year old and 2 year old both wear masks, inside and outside, with no adverse effects. They can run outside with ease, while wearing a mask. We buy them fun and colorful masks, with cartoon characters, so they can have some 5 & 2 year old enjoyment. Mask up and save lives.”

“Desantis needs to go, he Is leading in Covid cases and puts his head in the sand.”

“The president lied to the people. We did we he asked and now he wants us to go back to being in a hole … NO! No masks No more living in fear No more living in poverty. We must prevail. I feel the president is trying to put us on a leash with a muzzle and the governor is trying to save us.”

“It has been proven that masks save lives. In Florida we are experiencing the worst month of COVID hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic. Many of us have kept our children home for more than a year out of safety concerns. We can’t let our guard down at this critical point. Ignoring this won’t make it go away. We must protect our unvaccinated and vulnerable children. Science is real and we must respect it.”

“Communists have taken over PBC. Medical decisions will always be made by the parents. Parental Bill of Rights Florida law HB 241 (2021) effective July 1, 2021. Why don’t you read it before you report your fake news? Fake people and fake news.”

“This is everyone life this is in jeopardy. My daughter is 7 and she can not protect her self. Their for I am suitors protect her , she is so supposed to be protected by her schools, teachers, Leaders. Kids need to wear mask in school , no matter what, it’s about their safety. I am scared my child is Asmatic and her Asthma is uncontrollable. She needs to be protected when going to school. What if this was your child Governor DeSantis, but I forgot you don’t care because your wife is a stay at home mom.”

“I’m frankly terrified reading reports of how the Delta variant is affecting children and my child is too young to get a vaccine. Putting large groups of unvaccinated children together has proven disastrous in summer camps who did not require masks causing outbreaks and closures. Teachers don’t deserve to be surrounded by walking bio weapons when we know viral load is associated with the severity of the illness. Children deserve an in person education that is SAFE. We need mask mandates and we need team work. America needs to be a team again.”

“He is dead wrong. If the CDC is saying we should all mask up it is to protect all of us. Including our children. I do not understand this type of behavior from an elected official. This behavior has to stop. This is not a time for political gain. It’s time to do the right thing and protect our children.”

“I am in agreement with our governor DeSantis. Enough is enough no more mask and is up to the individuals if they want to use it. Mask don’t protect from the virus it is proven scientifically it causes more illnesses than good. Stop bringing illegals who are infected by the Covid virus and dropping them in different states. That is what is creating another break and spread of virus. This is the democrats who are doing this to us. Stop the fear and the shut downs of business. I support 100% our governor DeSantis he knows when to tell the federal government stay out of Florida. Best governor ever.”

