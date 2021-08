Viewing this on a mobile device? Click here for the full experience. There's always a twinge of excitement when shopping for a new backpack for the school year. Considering students haul them around five days a week or more, it's a chance to start fresh. For some, it can be a chance sport a new look, whereas others may geek out over pockets to organize gadgets and supplies. Whatever their jam, you’ll want a backpack that can handle getting thrown around and not fall apart by Christmas, and perhaps one with special features. Read on for our top recommendations, plus things to consider before you buy.