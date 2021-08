After an impressive tenure at the University of Arizona, Jay Johnson is now taking the reigns in Baton Rouge as the LSU Tigers' new head baseball coach. After being under the leadership of Coach Paul Mainieri for the last 15 years, and a new coaching staff for 2022, the program is sure to look different. Jay Johnson sits down with Tiger TV Sports Director, Brie Andras to talk about the changes, what he looks forward to, his approach on coaching, and more. Welcome to LSU Tiger TV: The Official TV Station of LSU Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook @lsutigertv Check us out on our website for more! https://www.tigertv.tv/